“We need to take some catches” - MS Dhoni’s blunt assessment after 5th consecutive loss in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni slammed the side's fielding and catching efforts after a fifth consecutive loss in the 2025 IPL clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 30. The Men in Yellow became the first side to get eliminated from playoff contention with their latest defeat.

Batting first, CSK posted an impressive 190 in front of their home fans. However, another lackluster bowling and fielding performance from them saw PBKS hunt down the target in 19.4 overs with four wickets in hand.

While dropped catches have been a common theme in CSK's dismal season, they only put down one opportunity against PBKS. However, it was a straightforward chance for Matheesha Pathirana of a well-set Prabhsimran Singh.

Talking about their latest loss at the post-match presentation, Dhoni said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I think the batting, yes, it was the first time when we had put enough runs on the board, but was it a par score? I feel [we were] slightly short. I felt we could have got slightly more. That partnership between [Dewald] Brevis and Sam [Curran] was excellent. And I feel we need to take some catches because that really helps to take wickets, you can slow down the opposition."

CSK lost their final five wickets in seven balls to get bowled out in 19.2 overs, leaving four deliveries to waste. Meanwhile, it was their fifth home loss in six outings this season.

"In close games, seven deliveries means a lot" - MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni expressed disappointment with CSK's finish to their batting innings, where they failed to play out the full quota of 20 overs. From 184/5 in 18.1 overs, the five-time champions lost four wickets in the next five deliveries, including conceding a hat trick to Yuzvendra Chahal.

The four wasted balls proved costly as PBKS completed the run chase in 19.4 overs.

"Not to forget, when it's a high-scoring games, we didn't play the last four deliveries, and the second last over we got four batsmen out, another three deliveries and in close games, seven deliveries means a lot," said Dhoni (Via aforementioned source).

CSK remain in last place on the points table with only two wins in ten matches. They are in danger of finishing at the bottom for the first time in league history.

CSK also missed out on playoff qualification in back-to-back seasons for the first time in their 16-year history.

