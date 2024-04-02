"We never give up" - Hardik Pandya's message to fans after MI's defeat to RR in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya faced his third loss in a row in IPL 2024 on Monday, April 1, against the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede.

The Royals were just too good against Mumbai, as they dominated all three departments to complete a comprehensive win by six wickets, making it three wins from three. MI, meanwhile, are at the other end of the spectrum, rock-bottom with no points to show after three games.

However, Hardik Pandya took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and made a post with the Mumbai Indians team in the huddle. Assuring the fans that the team will continue to fight, here's what Hardik wrote:

"If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting. We'll keep going."

MI have had several seasons like these, where they have got out of the blocks relatively later than other teams. Hardik believees they could do so once again.

Hardik Pandya's cameo wasn't enough for MI's fightback

Mumbai got off to the worst possible start against RR on Monday, as they lost Rohit Sharma and Naman Dhir on back-to-back deliveries in Trent Boult's first over. Dewald Brevis and Ishan Kishan soon followed aasa the hosts were down in the dumps at 20-4.

Hardik Pandya walked out to bat and unleashed a counterattack, taking a special liking to Nandre Burger. He added a crucial 56 with Tilak Varma, and it seemed that the captain would lead from the front and take Mumbai to a competitive total.

However, that wasn't to be, as Hardik departed for 34 (21) and has received scrutiny from pundits for not making the most of his start. The five-time champions need a lot more from their newly appointed captain to make an inspired comeback in the race for the playoffs.