"We never went to school with shoes on our feet" - Romario Shepherd opens up on his humble background from Baracara

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has opened up on his humble background from Guyana ahead of his stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024. The 29-year-old stated that he always remains grounded, given the struggles he has undergone.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shepherd revealed that Baracara consists of mud roads; hence, traveling happens by river. The seam-bowling all-rounder went on to add that the few kids who went to school didn't wear shoes.

"I try to remain humble because I know where I come from. I know how hard it was to come up. In 2021, I talked about my life story [on video]. We never went to school with shoes on our feet - 99% of the kids never went to school with shoes on their feet. In Baracara, you never go to school with shoes on the feet because most times you get a boat to school. Most of the transportation there is by river. There's no concrete road as such, just mud roads," he said.

When asked what is his secret to striking big sixes, Shepherd stated that it's mostly about his strength and he backs himself fully no matter who the bowler is.

"Sometimes it's just strength (laughs) and having a good bat. It's tough - everyone expects us [finishers] to go and hit a six from ball one. Some days it just doesn't happen. You need to go out there and try to hit sixes from ball one. But once you get it right, you can get your name up there fast," he stated.

"I embrace that role and I trust my process. It doesn't matter who is bowling, I back myself to clear the rope against them because I know my strength. So it's my strength vs your strength when I'm at the crease," Shepherd added.

The 29-year-old has had a promising T20 international career thus far. In 35 matches, Shepherd has made 317 runs at a strike rate of 148.13, in addition to picking up 37 wickets.

"I'm going to make sure that he doesn't get me out" - Romario Shepherd on Shamar Joseph

Romario Shepherd. (Credits: Getty)

With his fellow countryman Shamar Joseph also involved in IPL 2024, Shepherd sarcastically said the 24-year-old would gloat all day if he got his wicket.

"We have played practice games in Guyana and he has bowled to me in the nets and got me out, but this will be the first time in an official game. Shamar is bowling fast; he has gotten faster. He can bowl 150kph and I have to be more careful with him. If he gets me out [in the IPL], he's going to tell me about it all day (laughs), so I'm going to make sure that he doesn't get me out," Shepherd explained.

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2024 campaign against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.