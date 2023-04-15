"We party hard(ly)"- Anushka Sharma shares a photo with husband Virat Kohli after his player of the match performance in IPL 2023 RCB vs DC clash

Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma applauded the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team after their victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 14) in Bangalore. She was in attendance at the venue and extended applause to the team by sharing a short video on her Instagram story.

It was extra special for the couple as Virat Kohli put in a player-of-the-match performance and played a crucial role in RCB's win. The Bangalore side batted first after losing the toss and reached 174/6, courtesy of a fluent half-century from opener Kohli.

A combined effort from RCB bowlers restricted DC to 151/9 as the hosts won the match comfortably by 23 runs. Kohli also had a great time on the field as he took three catches in the second innings.

Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle after the match to hail the RCB for the win by sharing a video from the ground. She also shared a picture of herself with Virat Kohli relaxing after the match.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story after RCB won against DC.

You can also watch the video in the story here.

It was RCB's second win of the season at their home ground after their win against Mumbai Indians in their first match,

"It feels great to get this win in the bag"- Virat Kohli after victory against DC

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli reflected on the win and said that he was confident after his side scored well in the first innings. He then shed light on his thought process during his knock. He said:

"It feels great to get this win in the bag. I always felt confident of the score we had at the halfway stage and kept telling that to the team in the dressing room. I like playing innings like these as well. Generally I like to take my time and settle in, but today, I backed myself to hit the ball from the get go and it came off."

He added:

"When I played similar shots against Australia back in the 2016 T20 World Cup, I felt like hitting every ball confidently. Things have changed now, but it still feels good to know that the game is there and can be brought out if and when need be. I caught them pretty safely in the field as well, so that just adds to the confidence."

RCB will be up against the challenge of CSK on April 17 at Bengaluru.

