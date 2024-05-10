"We're actually looking for someone to go out with him" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on Ruturaj Gaikwad's toss woes 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has stated that the franchise's dismal coin toss record in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has reached a level where they are considering sending a player with skipper Gaikwad to call the flip. The defending champions are scheduled to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 10.

Since becoming the captain of the franchise, Ruturaj Gaikwad has only won the coin toss on one occasion, during the home game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Since then, he has lost six tosses in a row.

Gaikwad has stated that he has been working on coin tosses in the dugout and off the field, but despite success over there, he has not been able to translate the same when it matters. CSK head coach Fleming was asked whether he coaches Gaikwad on how to win tosses ahead of the side's away encounter against GT.

"There has been a lot of talk about it. We are actually looking for someone to go out with him, we are really close to that point. Some of them have been pretty crucial. Even his wife has had something to say about it. So, there is a lot of focus on it, and that will be one of his first main jobs," Fleming said in a clip uploaded by CSK on their social media handles

Fleming and CSK had to deal with a similar issue in the past, when MS Dhoni had a poor run with the coin in the 2012 season. The Men in Yellow lost a total of 12 tosses over the course of the season, but still managed to make it to the finals.

"I am really under pressure at the toss, not at the game" - CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad

Gaikwad's misfortune with the toss has affected CSK's campaign to an extent. The defending champions have been forced to defend totals under heavy dew, but on the flip side, they have also managed to beat the odds by winning the matches despite losing the toss, which the skipper had pointed out recently as well.

"I'd say losing 10 tosses but winning 5 games is a positive," Gaikwad said at the toss against PBKS in Dharamshala

“I have practised (toss) a lot. I have tossed it in the match. I am winning in the practice, but not winning in the match. What to do. I am really under pressure at the toss, not at the game," Gaikwad had said after losing to PBKS at Chepauk recently

CSK need a win over GT to remain in the race for the playoffs. They have been put under pressure after SRH's dominant win over LSG in Hyderabad that even brings the net run rate into equation.

