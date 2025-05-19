"We’re coming for the trophy" - Fans react emphatically as Punjab Kings end 11-year wait to qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fans got their wish fulfilled as the side qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, and they were vocal with their reactions on social media. It all happened after the Gujarat Titans (GT) emerged as the table-toppers with 18 points upon beating the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, May 18, in Delhi.

PBKS now sit third in the points table with eight wins in 12 games. With a solitary washout game, the Shreyas Iyer-led side are tied with the second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at 17 points, but fall behind them in terms of net run rate.

It is the first time since 2014 that the Punjab-based franchise have qualified for the playoffs. Under the leadership of George Bailey, the side finished as the table-toppers 11 years ago. However, they could not hold their nerves in the final and lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Now, they again have a golden chance to win their maiden IPL title. Another win in any of their remaining two games could guarantee them a top-two finish, giving them two chances to reach the final.

PBKS fans were happy as well as emotional after the side's qualification for the playoffs. One of them wrote:

"After 11 freaking years PBKS finally made it to the playoffs man — I’m literally crying happy tears!! MY LOVES ARE BACK in the top 4 and it feels unreal!! This time we’re not just participating — we’re coming for the trophy 😭🧿❤✨."

Here are a few other reactions:

"Seen so ups and downs. That 2 points to qualify for playoffs were missing from so many season. Just 1 win and playoffs was so close in so many seasons. Hoping for a win this time. (loyal fan)," a user posted.

"So happy for Punjab Kings fans. Year after year, other teams made the playoffs, even new teams lifted the trophy but Punjab kept missing out. Not this time, finally. Full team effort. Well done Punter, Iyer&Co," another wrote.

"Punjab Kings into the IPL playoffs for the 1st time since 2014. The aura of Ricky Ponting. 🙏 Wherever he goes he turns everything to gold. Be it for Australia, Mumbai Indians, Washington Freedom and now Punjab Kings," a user tweeted.

Punjab Kings secure a close victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Earlier on Sunday, the Punjab Kings clashed with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. PBKS' decision to bat first saw them lose three wickets inside the powerplay.

However, the visitors were lifted well by an impressive 67-run stand between Nehal Wadhera and skipper Shreyas Iyer (30). Wadhera went on to slam 70 off 37 balls, with five fours and as many sixes, to put the side in a dominating position.

In the end, Shashank Singh (59* off 30) played another crucial knock to propel the side to a daunting 219-run total.

RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) caused a major scare in PBKS' camp. However, Harpreet Brar returned with figures of 3/22 to help the side notch up a 10-run victory.

