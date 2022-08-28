"We're all very proud of you" - AB de Villiers shares special message for Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I

Virat Kohli is set to feature in his 100th T20I when India take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, August 28. His good friend and former South African superstar AB de Villiers shared a special message to acknowledge the same.

In a video shared by Star Sports on their official Twitter handle on Sunday, de Villiers had special words for his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate, stating that everyone was proud of him.

De Villiers said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats. What an amazing achievement Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We'll be watching you"

Here's a look at De Villiers' wishes for his former RCB teammate:

Virat Kohli to become the second player to play 100 games in each format of international cricket

When he takes the field against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli will join New Zealand's Ross Taylor as just the second cricketer to have played 100 matches in each format of international cricket.

The former skipper featured in his 100th Test earlier this year when India played Sri Lanka in the first of two Tests at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. His 100th ODI happened to come in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, when the Men in Blue locked horns with the West Indies at The Oval in London.

Defending champions India will face Pakistan in the opening Group A clash at the Asia Cup 2022. The contest will be played in Dubai, the very venue where Babar Azam and Co. clinched their first-ever World Cup victory against the Men In Blue last year.

Also read: Asia Cup 2022: 3 Indian players in the current squad who have played the most games against Pakistan

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will come out on top in the marquee Indo-Pak clash tonight? India Pakistan 8 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee