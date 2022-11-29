"We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg" - Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan and VVS Laxman reunite with former India coach John Wright

Former India head coach John Wright was recently spotted catching up with the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, VVS Laxman, and Sairaj Bahutule in New Zealand.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 29, Kaif shared pictures with Wright and his former teammates. Furthermore, he also pulled the former coach's leg, asking him to change his 20-year-old car.

Kaif captioned the post:

"Look who we met in New Zealand. Warm, wise and humble Mr John Wright. We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg. Coach time to sell your 20-year-old car now."

Notably, Wright was the first-ever foreign coach of the Indian cricket team. The 68-year-old was roped in for the role in 2000 and remained at the helm of the side for five years.

Wright played a major role in helping the Men in Blue adopt a more aggressive approach. He backed several youngsters, including Kaif, who went on to establish themselves as vital cogs in the national team.

India and New Zealand to lock horns in 3rd ODI on November 30

The third and final ODI of the series between India and New Zealand will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30. The fixture is a must-win affair for the Men in Blue as they look to avoid a series defeat.

After suffering a loss in the T20I series, hosts New Zealand bounced back to win the opening encounter of the 50-over rubber by seven wickets. The second match had to be called off due to rain.

New Zealand have a chance of securing a series win over Shikhar Dhawan and Co.. However, India are no longer in contention to win their sixth ODI series in a row as a win in the third game will help them level the series.

IND squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

NZ squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Adam Milne.

