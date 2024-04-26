"We have repeatedly said that you should get a spinner against Travis Head" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's IPL 2024 loss vs RCB

Aakash Chopra has noted that a much-discussed plan against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dismiss him and register a crucial win.

RCB set SRH a 207-run target in Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. The visitors then got rid of Head for one in the first over and eventually registered a comprehensive 35-run win.

Reflecting on SRH's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that RCB's move to give the first over to Will Jacks helped them dismiss Head before Abhishek Sharma succumbed to his overaggression.

"200-plus runs were required on a pitch on which it seemed like the ball was getting stuck a little. You needed to encash the powerplay, that's what Hyderabad does (generally). However, Travis Head got out in the first over. This was the first powerplay over in their entire season in which not even one boundary was hit," he said (3:30).

"Travis Head got out to Will Jacks. We have repeatedly said that you should get a spinner against Travis Head. Abhishek Sharma - he is good. He scored 31 runs off 13 balls. He is batting extremely well, whether you bring spin or fast bowling against him. However, it was one too many, the ball went straight up in the air and he also got out," the former India opener added.

Head was caught by Karn Sharma at short third man while trying to heave Jacks across the line. Abhishek skied an attempted big shot off Yash Dayal's bowling and was caught by Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets.

"19 runs, two wickets, and four wickets in the powerplay - you are done" - Aakash Chopra on Swapnil Singh's game-defining over during SRH's chase

Cameron Green took a good catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen off Swapnil Singh's bowling. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that the fifth over bowled by Swapnil Singh virtually knocked SRH out of the game.

"Then there was a Swapnil Singh over. It was Swapnil Singh's first match for Bengaluru. He bowled his first over and (Aiden) Markram got out to a full toss. There was a free hit, a six was hit, 19 runs were scored, but (Heinrich Klaasen) also got out off the last ball. 19 runs, two wickets, and four wickets in the powerplay - you are done," he said (4:10).

The cricketer-turned-commentator praised Karn Sharma for proving that he should have played all games for RCB.

"There was no chance to come out from there. Karn Sharma dismissed Nitish Reddy and Abdul Samad. We have repeatedly said that you should play Karn. You should have played Karn all matches from Day 1 because you neither have (Yuzvendra) Chahal nor Waninidu Hasaranga," Chopra stated.

Swapnil registered figures of 2/40 in three overs, with Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen being his victims. Karn bowled a spell of 2/29 in four overs, which virtually sealed the game in RCB's favor. Although Shahbaz Ahmed (40* off 37) and Pat Cummins (31 off 15) played fighting knocks, the 207-run target proved a bridge too far for SRH.

