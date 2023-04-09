"We saw Mumbai's batting getting razed to the ground once again" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 loss to CSK

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered yet another batting collapse in their IPL 2023 loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rohit Sharma and Co. were restricted to 157/8 after being asked to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8. Their bowlers then failed to defend the below-par score as CSK romped home with seven wickets and 11 deliveries to spare.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians' batting was dismantled once again, saying:

"Wankhede's fort has also been breached. Chennai have won two matches out of three and Mumbai, just like last year, are still searching for their first win. We saw Mumbai's batting getting razed to the ground once again."

The former Indian opener added that the Mumbai Indians failed to make use of the blazing start given by their openers, observing:

"60 runs in the first six overs - Rohit Sharma at one end and Ishan Kishan along with him, both went great guns but after that when the wickets started to fall, they didn't take the name of stopping at all."

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 38 runs for the first wicket before the former was dismissed off the last ball of the fourth over. Kishan was then dismissed with the team total reading 64 in the seventh over, and the five-time champions lost three more wickets for the addition of just 12 runs.

"No one managed to bat well" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' middle-order collapse

Suryakumar Yadav was slightly unfortunate to be caught behind off the gloves. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that depth in batting also didn't help the Mumbai Indians' cause, elaborating:

"There was depth in batting. Even Tristan Stubbs played this time. Tim David and Tilak Varma were also there. They are rating Arshad Khan very highly, so he was even sent to bat slightly up the order but no one managed to bat well."

The reputed commentator concluded by opining that Suryakumar Yadav, who is going through a lean run, needs to fire for the Mumbai Indians to do well, stating:

"Tim David did throw this bat around a little towards the end but the spinners took five wickets. Incredible amount of turn, which was slightly surprising, but they used it well. Suryakumar Yadav is also going through bad times. That is a bit of a problem because Mumbai will not be able to go far if Surya doesn't score runs."

Suryakumar was caught by MS Dhoni off Mitchell Santner's bowling after scoring just a solitary run. Although the initial appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire, the decision was reversed on review after replays showed that the ball had come off the gloves.

