"We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity’s ‘Daamad’- KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan lavishes praise on Virat Kohli

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hailed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Team India legend Virat Kohli by calling him Bollywood's 'Daamad' (son-in-law).

Shah Rukh and Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, have shared space in several movies in their cinematic career. The Bollywood star also danced with King Kohli after the match in IPL 2023 to the rhythm of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', much to the delight of fans all over the country.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Shah Rukh Khan spoke glowingly about Kohli.

"I spent a lot of time with him, I just love him. We say that he is our son-in-law, he is our fraternity's ‘Daamad’. I have known him the most compared to other players. I have known Virat and Anushka for a long time, spent a lot of time with them. I know him since his dating period was going on and I was shooting the film with Anushka. So, he spent many days with us, and became very friendly," he said.

"So, I taught him the Pathan movie title song dance steps. I saw him in the one of the India matches, he tried to do the dance with Ravindra Jadeja in the match. They were trying to do that dance step, I was very sad that they are doing it so badly! I told them that let me make you learn the steps so that in the next World Cup and other Championships, whenever you dance at least you will call me and ask how to do the steps," the actor added.

Shah Rukh also attended Kohli and Anushka's wedding in 2017 and has been a regular in the stadium during KKR games over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR and Virat Kohli's RCB at the opposite end of the spectrum in IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

The fun and games aside, the on-field story of Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's teams couldn't be more opposite thus far in IPL 2024.

While KKR have been in sensational form, winning six out of their games, RCB are at the bottom of the table with only three wins in 10 outings. The two teams have already met twice this season, with KKR coming out on top both times.

Despite RCB's struggles, Kohli has been in incredible batting form, scoring 500 runs at an average of 71.42 and a strike rate of 147.49 in 10 games. He is also the leading run-scorer of the season so far.

With every game being a must-win from hereon to have a chance of playoff qualification, RCB will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in their next encounter on Saturday, May 4.

Meanwhile, KKR will be aiming for a top-two finish with five games remaining and take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday, May 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback