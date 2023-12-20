"We have seen that with Ben Stokes last year" - RP Singh says CSK might not play Daryl Mitchell in IPL 2024 if he doesn't fit into their XI

RP Singh reckons the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might not play Daryl Mitchell throughout IPL 2024 if he doesn't fit into their XI.

The Chennai-based franchise acquired Mitchell for ₹14 crore at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore) and Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore) were their other two overseas picks.

During a discussion on JioCinema, Parthiv Patel opined that the Chennai Super Kings might have bought Ravindra as a cover for Devon Conway but questioned whether Mitchell would get a place in their XI. RP Singh chimed in:

"Some teams make their team around a player who they pick for a huge price. This is not one of those teams. They have definitely spent 14 crore rupees for Daryl Mitchell but if they feel that he can't be a part of their XI, they might not play him in the entire season."

Citing Ben Stokes' example, the former India pacer added:

"We have seen that with Ben Stokes last year. That is the captaincy advantage they have, that even though someone might be an important player for them, he will have to wait if there is no place for him."

CSK acquired Stokes for a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. However, he played only two games for the franchise last season, with injuries and lack of a vacant place in the XI contributing to his minimal appearances.

"Indian fast bowler with variations and he gives a big option in batting" - RP Singh picks Shardul Thakur as CSK's best buy

CSK bought Shardul Thakur for ₹4 crore.

RP Singh was asked about the Chennai Super Kings' best buy at the IPL 2024 auction, to which he responded:

"I feel Shardul Thakur because he is an Indian fast bowler with variations and gives a big option in batting. Considering that, the Chennai Super Kings got him at a very good price. I feel the Chennai Super Kings would have kept a little more money for Shardul."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that CSK's bargain buy of Shardul Thakur helped them acquire Sameer Rizvi for a big price. He said:

"Chennai's options increased when they bought Shardul at that price. They were able to save money, so they could shop for more players, and they could go after Rizvi for a longer time. According to me, Shardul Thakur was the best buy for Chennai."

CSK bought Rizvi for ₹8.40 crore. They had a bidding war with the Gujarat Titans and the Delhi Capitals, pipping them to acquire the Uttar Pradesh batter's services.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.

Poll : Does Daryl Mitchell have a place in CSK's best playing XI? Yes No 0 votes