"We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai"- S Sreesanth on Rohit Sharma playing under Hardik Pandya for MI

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth dismissed any potential issues that may arise from Rohit Sharma playing under Hardik Pandya's captaincy during IPL 2024.

Despite leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2013 to 2023, Rohit was replaced by Hardik Pandya as captain during the off-season after the latter moved from Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash trade.

The move has resulted in Hardik facing the wrath of MI fans in the crowd thus far in MI's opening three games of the season.

Speaking to TOI on the Rohit-Hardik dynamic, Sreesanth pointed to Sachin Tendulkar playing under MS Dhoni for Team India and the side still winning the 2011 World Cup.

"We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). We won the World Cup too. A lot of stories are being told about Rohit Sharma playing under new captain Hardik Pandya but Rohit would love to play freely," said Sreesanth.

Sreesanth believes being relieved of captaincy duties could do wonders for Rohit's batting performances this season.

"As far as I know Rohit, he would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden, and may take the Orange Cap too. He is going to have a great season. He has led Mumbai Indians from the front but I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back," added Sreesanth.

Unfortunately, Rohit hasn't had the best of starts to his IPL 2024 campaign, scoring only 69 runs in three innings at an average of 23.

To make matters worse, MI have struggled massively, losing all three games under Hardik to find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

"For whatever franchisee he will play, Rohit is going to be the same" - Sreesanth

There have been reports that Rohit Sharma could move from MI during the Mega Auction and play for some other franchise in IPL 2025. However, Sreesanth feels irrespective of any possible change during the off-season, the 36-year-old would put his best foot forward.

"I would say let's be ready for the change and accept the change. For whatever franchisee he will play, Rohit is going to be the same. I am sure he must be going through difficult times personally but I am very confident that he will take it in his stride and will come out as a champ. Rohit is going to score heavily this season," said Sreesanth.

Rohit has been part of MI since 2011 after three seasons with the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010. The champion cricketer took over MI captaincy in mid-2013 and helped the franchise to a joint-record five titles.