"We sometimes forget that he’s a youngster" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Riyan Parag

Ravichandran Ashwin recently came out in support of Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Riyan Parag, suggesting that the all-rounder often gets unnecessary hate due to his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ashwin pointed out how Parag has performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket in the recent past. Stating that fans need to be more patient with the 22-year-old, here's what he said in his latest YouTube video:

"Riyan Parag is frequently criticized as an overhyped cricketer after just seeing his IPL performances. We sometimes forget that he’s a youngster. This season, he had a great SMAT, a great Vijay Hazare, and he hit 155 for Assam vs. Chattisgarh, the first match of the Ranji season."

Riyan Parag stole the show in Assam's opening match against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024, scoring 155 off just 87 balls in the second innings. However, his knock went in vain, as they suffered a 10-wicket defeat.

Speaking about Parag's impressive batting exploits in the Ranji Trophy encounter, Ashwin added:

"He scored 155 of 87 balls. He didn’t play for the sake of playing like a T20 cricketer. He was pushed into that situation. All the batters on the other end fell like flies, and he took charge of his own hands and played such a knock."

Parag was also the highest run-getter in the latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, aggregating 510 runs from 10 outings at an average of 85.00. He was retained by the Rajasthan Royals for the next season of the IPL.

"I have great appreciation for the curator" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the pitch used for Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2024 match

Ravichandran Ashwin reserved high praise for the pitch curator of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Valsad. The ground hosted the Ranji Trophy 2024 match between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Ashwin highlighted how, despite it being a red-soil pitch, there was a lot on offer for the fast bowlers. He explained:

"I have great appreciation for the curator of Gujarat. If I’m not wrong, the game happened in Valsad. What a pitch! A red soil pitch. In a lot of places in Indian first-class cricket, they say managing a red-soil pitch is difficult and turns a lot. This wicket hardly turned but provided great speed and great bounce."

Gujarat completed a comprehensive 111-run after bundling out Tamil Nadu for just 187 runs in the fourth innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App