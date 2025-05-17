"We have not spoken much about it" - Teammate makes huge revelation on Virat Kohli's Test retirement ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opening batter Phil Salt revealed that the hot topic of Virat Kohli's unexpected Test retirement has not been brought up in the dressing room ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption. The ace Indian batter decided to part ways with the longest format ahead of the tour of England to kickstart the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC).

Barring a statement on social media, Virat Kohli is yet to address his unprecedented retirement from Test cricket. Fans had swarmed the former skipper at the airport, demanding an explanation and threatening to boycott the format, but he remained mum on the subject.

Kohli rejoined the RCB squad in Bengaluru after announcing his retirement, choosing to focus on preparing for the crucial IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Ahead of the clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 17, Salt was asked about Virat Kohli's Test retirement.

"We have not spoken much about it, and Virat certainly won't be wanting people to speak about that. It is all about playoffs and how we finish the group stage, that has been our focus, and it has not been a conversation piece, but we are very very aware of it," Salt told the broadcasters in a pre-match interaction.

Virat Kohli made his last Test appearance during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Sydney. He ends his red-ball career with 9230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, with 30 hundreds to his name.

"There's a sea of people here at the Chinnaswamy" - Phil Salt on RCB's home support in IPL 2025

Phil Salt had missed the last couple of matches for RCB prior to the tournament's suspension. In his absence, his fellow national teammate Jacob Bethell had opened the innings.

Salt will be available for the entirety of the IPL 2025 season after not being named in the white-ball squads for England's home series against the West Indies, beginning from May 29 onwards.

"There's a sea of people here at the Chinnaswamy, you see it when you come through, we got unbelievable home support here. Every game we have that must-win mentality. It's pretty infectious what comes from the fan base. It's a case of winning three more in the group stages and see where we end up from there," Salt said.

The RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is yet to begin due to rain.

