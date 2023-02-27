“We still need a bit of time to figure out” – Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant’s replacement ahead of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals' director of cricket Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that the franchise is yet to decide on a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant.

With a month left until IPL 2023, Ganguly stated that a decision will be made during the next pre-season camp. Pant, who survived a life-threatening car accident in December, is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Abhishek Porel and Sheldon Jackson are the front-runners to replace Pant in the DC squad.

Speaking during the three-day pre-season camp at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ganguly told PTI:

“We still need a bit of time to figure it out. The next camp starts before IPL.”

Ganguly also provided an update on batting prodigy Sarfaraz Khan's finger injury. The 50-year-old said:

“The IPL is still a month away and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger and it’s not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL.”

DC will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1. The franchise finished fifth with seven wins in 14 games under Pant's leadership.

They will be gunning for their maiden IPL trophy under newly-appointed captain David Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their first-ever IPL trophy in 2016.

“He will be back playing for India” – Sourav Ganguly on Rishabh Pant

Sourav Ganguly reckons that Rishabh Pant will return to the international fold within a year. The former BCCI president said:

“I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously, he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year’s time or maybe in a couple of years’ time, he will be back playing for India.”

The 25-year-old will miss the entire IPL 2023 season, which will raise questions about his India comeback ahead of the 2023 World Cup at home.

Delhi Capitals

Squad strength 25 players (Overseas 8)

Players bought Ishant Sharma (₹50 lakh), Phil Salt (₹2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (₹5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (₹2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (₹4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

