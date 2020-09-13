'We talk about AB de Villiers as a 360-degree player but Nicholas Pooran has all types of shots' - Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has opined that Nicholas Pooran has all the shots in the cricketing book, which is a quality AB de Villiers is famous for. He made this observation during a discussion on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir stated that Nicholas Pooran is the young player he would like to watch in IPL 2020. He was asked to give his opinion on the left-hander, who shown a lot of promise in the recently concluded CPL.

"For me, Nicholas Pooran is the young player I would like to watch in this IPL."

He reasoned that the Trinidadian is an all-round player, much like AB de Villiers, with all sorts of cricketing shots in his repertoire.

"We talk about AB de Villiers as a 360-degree player but Nicholas Pooran has all types of shots. He can play the reverse sweep, normal sweep and is capable of playing the big shots."

Gambhir observed that Anil Kumble, the Director of Cricket Operations at Kings XI Punjab, would be able to extract the best out of Nicholas Pooran when the latter plays for the franchise.

"So such a player, when he plays under a coach like Anil Kumble, I have full confidence that Anil Kumble will be able to extract the best out of him."

The former KKR captain called Anil Kumble a great coach while mentioning that he is eager to see what the wily leg-spinner would be able to do at the helm of the Punjab-based franchise.

"A great coach, who had won Mumbai Indians the title, I would want to see what he can do with the Kings XI."

Scott Styris says that Nicholas Pooran should be given greater responsibility

Nicholas Pooran was the only player to score a century in the just concluded CPL

Scott Styris opined that Nicholas Pooran should be entrusted with greater responsibility by Kings XI Punjab for the franchise to be successful in IPL 2020.

"Players like Nicholas Pooran, who we have seen in the IPL, need to have bigger roles for their side. I think for Kings XI Punjab to have a big tournament, he needs to be given real responsibility."

The former Kiwi all-rounder signed off by stating that the swashbuckling middle-order batsman should be promoted up the order and allowed to play a majority of the overs.

"He needs to be moved up, not quite to the top of the order but certainly given a majority of the deliveries in the innings."

Nicholas Pooran was in decent form in the recently concluded CPL. The 24-year-old amassed 245 runs in the tournament, with his unbeaten 100-run knock being the only century scored in the league.