"Welcome back my captain David Warner" - Fans react to Australian player's appointment as Delhi Capitals captain for IPl 2023

Cricket fans have reacted to Delhi Capitals' decision to appoint David Warner as their captain for IPL 2023. The franchise announced the appointment on Thursday (March 16) through its social media platforms.

The decision comes after regular skipper Rishabh Pant's participation in IPL 2023 was uncertain due to the horrific car accident he suffered earlier in the year while traveling from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Warner, who has played 69 matches for the Delhi Capitals in six seasons, will take over the reins in Pant's absence. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was named the vice-captain of the franchise for the 16th season of the IPL.

Speaking on the appointment as Delhi Capitals skipper for the upcoming season, David Warner was quoted by DC's official website as saying:

"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!”

Many cricket fans lauded Delhi Capitals' decision to hand the captaincy reins to David Warner. Some, however, felt that an Indian captain would have been the ideal choice.

Here are some fan reactions to David Warner's appointment as captain of DC for IPL 2023:

KSR @KShriniwasRao Nice elevation for Axar Patel at DC. He's constantly punched above his weight. But David Warner as captain? That'll be interesting to watch! Nice elevation for Axar Patel at DC. He's constantly punched above his weight. But David Warner as captain? That'll be interesting to watch!

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh The Captain David Warner and Vice captain Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The Captain David Warner and Vice captain Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. https://t.co/MoYcWhhuUY

Himanshu @himanshux_ Prithvi Shaw could have been but the man could be back in trouble in no time. #DavidWarner it is then. Prithvi Shaw could have been but the man could be back in trouble in no time. #DavidWarner it is then.

Maimona @MaimonaTariq2 @ESPNcricinfo David Warner will be a good choice as he led Sunriser Hyderabad to win the IPL title. @ESPNcricinfo David Warner will be a good choice as he led Sunriser Hyderabad to win the IPL title.

SK Anand @di_an I would have preferred Prithvi Shaw to be the Vice Cap to David Warner at @DelhiCapitals I would have preferred Prithvi Shaw to be the Vice Cap to David Warner at @DelhiCapitals

Pravin Patil @BooksAndCricket



Captain - David Warner

Vice Captain - Axar Patel

Head Coach - Ricky Ponting

Director of Cricket - Sourav Ganguly



#iplonjiocinema #iplonstar

#DelhiCapitals Delhi Capitals is all set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership ofCaptain - David WarnerVice Captain - Axar PatelHead Coach - Ricky PontingDirector of Cricket - Sourav Ganguly Delhi Capitals is all set to roar loud this #IPL2023 under the leadership of 👇Captain - David WarnerVice Captain - Axar Patel Head Coach - Ricky Ponting Director of Cricket - Sourav Ganguly#iplonjiocinema #iplonstar #DelhiCapitals https://t.co/r88D5ogsZS

Abhimanyu @abhimanyusrt David Warner is that kind of Batsman who can carry entire Batting line up & win T20 Tournament.



He carried entire SRH Batting line up & helped SRH to won their 1st IPL in 2016.



He carried entire Australian Batting line up & helped Australia to won their 1st WT20 in 2021. David Warner is that kind of Batsman who can carry entire Batting line up & win T20 Tournament.He carried entire SRH Batting line up & helped SRH to won their 1st IPL in 2016.He carried entire Australian Batting line up & helped Australia to won their 1st WT20 in 2021. https://t.co/UhU5h40Uqi

Siva Ram @SivaRK0606 David warner will lead the Delhi capital side and axar patel named as his deputy. Nice move from DC to bring back David as captain @mufaddal_vohra David warner will lead the Delhi capital side and axar patel named as his deputy. Nice move from DC to bring back David as captain @mufaddal_vohra https://t.co/E4a32BNrxl

Om mishra @Ommishra09 @IamHarshDeshwal There is a lot difference in that David warner and this David warner @IamHarshDeshwal There is a lot difference in that David warner and this David warner

shaffy @shaffybajaj @CricCrazyJohns David Warner will be great for DC and himself @CricCrazyJohns David Warner will be great for DC and himself

David Warner's captaincy journey in IPL so far

The prominent Australian batter started his journey with the Delhi franchise (previously known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2009. Warner led Delhi in a couple of games in 2013 but the team lost both matches. He played under the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mahela Jayawardene for five seasons before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

Warner was named the captain of SRH in IPL 2015 and led them to their maiden title in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. He remains SRH's most-capped skipper, having stood in charge for 67 matches across five seasons, with the team winning 35 of those games.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals 🏼 Giving our WPL stars all the feels with our iconic "How's The Josh" war-cry from 2022



P.S. - Our josh after watching this



#YehHaiNayiDilli



: @TajMahalMumbai Skipper Davey's first assignment🏼 Giving our WPL stars all the feels with our iconic "How's The Josh" war-cry from 2022P.S.- Our josh after watching this #CapitalsUniverse meet-up between Davey and our Tigresses Skipper Davey's first assignment 👉🏼 Giving our WPL stars all the feels with our iconic "How's The Josh" war-cry from 2022 ❤️ P.S. 📈📈📈📈 - Our josh after watching this #CapitalsUniverse meet-up between Davey and our Tigresses 🙌#YehHaiNayiDilli 📍: @TajMahalMumbai https://t.co/RqFwb0CU76

Warner is only the third overseas captain to win the IPL trophy after Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals, 2008) and Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers, 2009).

Poll : 0 votes