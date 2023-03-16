"Welcome back my captain David Warner" - Fans react to Australian player's appointment as Delhi Capitals captain for IPl 2023

Cricket fans have reacted to Delhi Capitals' decision to appoint David Warner as their captain for IPL 2023. The franchise announced the appointment on Thursday (March 16) through its social media platforms.
The decision comes after regular skipper Rishabh Pant's participation in IPL 2023 was uncertain due to the horrific car accident he suffered earlier in the year while traveling from Delhi to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand.
Warner, who has played 69 matches for the Delhi Capitals in six seasons, will take over the reins in Pant's absence. Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was named the vice-captain of the franchise for the 16th season of the IPL.
Speaking on the appointment as Delhi Capitals skipper for the upcoming season, David Warner was quoted by DC's official website as saying:
"Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!”
Many cricket fans lauded Delhi Capitals' decision to hand the captaincy reins to David Warner. Some, however, felt that an Indian captain would have been the ideal choice.
Here are some fan reactions to David Warner's appointment as captain of DC for IPL 2023:
David Warner's captaincy journey in IPL so far
The prominent Australian batter started his journey with the Delhi franchise (previously known as Delhi Daredevils) in 2009. Warner led Delhi in a couple of games in 2013 but the team lost both matches. He played under the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Mahela Jayawardene for five seasons before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.
Warner was named the captain of SRH in IPL 2015 and led them to their maiden title in 2016 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final. He remains SRH's most-capped skipper, having stood in charge for 67 matches across five seasons, with the team winning 35 of those games.
Warner is only the third overseas captain to win the IPL trophy after Shane Warne (Rajasthan Royals, 2008) and Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers, 2009).
