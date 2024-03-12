"Welcome back Pant bhai.. have a driver from now"- Fans rejoice as BCCI declare Rishabh Pant fit for IPL 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have officially declared Rishabh Pant fit for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. The flamboyant wicket-keeper batter has been on the sidelines for over a year after suffering serious injuries in a road accident in December 2022.

After receiving medical treatment, Pant worked hard in rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru to return to the field. He finally got clearance from the BCCI's medical team to participate in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals (DC). The official statement of BCCI, released on Tuesday (March 12), read:

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024."

It is a massive boost for DC ahead of IPL 2024, as they missed Pant dearly last year. They could not find a reliable wicket-keeper batter option throughout the season in his absence. The Delhi franchise also had a forgettable run, finishing ninth in the points table under David Warner's captaincy.

Fans were elated after learning about Rishabh Pant's fitness. They expressed their excitement with their posts on X, with one fan writing:

"The wonder of IPL is such that if a player is in a coma, even then he becomes fit.. Welcome back pant bhai.. have a driver from now."

Here are some of the other top reactions:

"That's tough actually"- Aakash Chopra on Dhruv Jurel's place in Test XI when Rishabh Pant makes a comeback

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the chances of Dhruv Jurel retaining his place in the Indian Test XI when Rishabh Pant makes a comeback.

He opined that it would be a tough decision as Jurel performed well under pressure but felt Pant would get the nod due to his exceptional track record. During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Chopra said:

"That's tough actually. It's tough because Rishabh Pant has to come. It's not that you are keeping the place warm for him, it's not the case. Whoever is playing is doing well. You were playing your second Test and gave a 'Player of the Match' performance."

Chopra continued:

"Dhruv Jurel has done everything from his side so that you keep him in the scheme of things always. However, it is also true that just like Virat Kohli will play in the XI once he is available, when Rishabh Pant is ready for keeping, he will also become a part of the XI because he is the only wicketkeeper to have scored centuries in Australia, England and South Africa."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

