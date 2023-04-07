"Welcome to IPL" - Harry Brook mercilessly trolled on Twitter after back-to-back flop shows in IPL 2023

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook once again failed to deliver in the ongoing IPL 2023, this time against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 7.

The right-handed batter was stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's bowling for just three runs, leaving SRH reeling at 55/4 in nine overs.

It was Brook's second failure against leg spinners in the cash-rich league. He was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for 13 runs in his previous game that the Hyderabad-based franchise lost by 72 runs.

For the uninitiated, SRH bought Brook for ₹13.25 crore. This came after Brook smashed three Test centuries in as many Tests against Pakistan ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The 24-year-old also amassed 238 runs in seven T20Is against the same team at an average of 79.33. The right-handed batter also recently smashed 186 in the second Test against New Zealand.

Brooks’ failures with the bat come as a surprise since he has scored 2,445 runs in 100 T20s at a decent strike rate of 147.28, including a ton and nine half-centuries. He has the experience of playing overseas T20 leagues like SA20, Big Bash League and The Hundred on home soil.

Fans trolled Harry Brook for failing to live up to their expectations in the IPL. One tweeted:

"Welcome to IPL Harry Brook the toughest league the toughest place India to play cricket."

Lord Voldemort @Smart_Ladka Welcome to IPL Harry Brook the toughest league the toughest place India to play cricket. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #MIvsCSK Welcome to IPL Harry Brook the toughest league the toughest place India to play cricket. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #MIvsCSK

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

M. @IconicKohIi Harry Brook :



On Pakistan roads On indian pitches Harry Brook : On Pakistan roads On indian pitches https://t.co/g7RV6BU0Yj

Pratham. @76thHundredWhxn People on twitter compared this mediocre batter Harry Brook with generational talent Shubman Gill. People on twitter compared this mediocre batter Harry Brook with generational talent Shubman Gill.

S. @highonnweed Brother Harry brook scammed SRH for 13 cr Brother Harry brook scammed SRH for 13 cr 😭😭😭

Anurag 🇮🇳❤️ @Anuragv500 Harry brook PSL ja bhai ! 🤣 Harry brook PSL ja bhai ! 🤣

gene takovic @l0wcalpal harry brook welcome to real cricket harry brook welcome to real cricket

Kriti Singh @kritiitweets



#LSGvsSRH | #IPL2023 Sorry Harry Brook it ain't PSL where you get wasted bowlers & flat decks Sorry Harry Brook it ain't PSL where you get wasted bowlers & flat decks 😏#LSGvsSRH | #IPL2023 https://t.co/bdOfZCMcZN

Arnav Singh @Arnavv43 Pakistanis seeing Harry Brook fail in his opening two matches in the IPL Pakistanis seeing Harry Brook fail in his opening two matches in the IPL https://t.co/I45SwyvHkK

Harry Brook’s SRH win the toss and opt to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. The franchise included Adil Rashid as their third overseas player.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Co. have included Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shephard as their foreign players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh (w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi.

Follow LSG vs SRH live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes