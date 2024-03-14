"Well done on a fantastic career"- Rohit Sharma dedicates a heartfelt post to Mumbai teammate Dhawal Kulkarni

India captain Rohit Sharma dedicated a heartfelt post to his long-term Mumbai teammate Dhawal Kulkarni, who bid adieu to competitive cricket on Thursday (March 14).

Kulkarni finished his domestic career with Mumbai on a high, winning the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy. The 35-year-old pacer bowled a magnificent first-innings spell in the final against Vidarbha.

His three-wicket spell with the new ball triggered a collapse in the opposition line-up, who were bundled out for 105. Dhawal Kulkarni then took the final wicket on Day 5 to complete a fairytale farewell as Mumbai lifted the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time.

After the conclusion of the match, Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle and congratulated Dhawal Kulkarni for a "fantastic career." In his story, Sharma shared a picture of Kulkarni and wrote:

"Mumbai cha yodha (Mumbai's warrior). WELL DONE ON A FANTASTIC CAREER."

Rohit Sharma's latest Instagram story about Dhawal Kulkarni.

Yuvraj Singh on MI replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently weighed in on the debate surrounding MI's decision to change their captain. Yuvraj claimed he would have given Rohit one more season and appointed Hardik vice-captain before taking the big call. Speaking on Star Sports, he said:

"Rohit Sharma is a five-time IPL winner as a captain. Removing him is a big decision. I would have gotten someone in, like they brought Hardik (Pandya), but I still would have given Rohit one more season and let Hardik be the vice captain and see how the whole franchise works."

He added:

"I understand from the franchise's point of view, they have to see the future of the franchise. But then again, Rohit is captaining India and still playing well, so it's a big decision. In terms of talent, yes, Hardik Pandya has great talent. Being captain of Gujarat will be different from being captain of Mumbai. Expectations are a lot. Mumbai Indians have been a big side"

