"Well-wishers and supporters have always generously showered blessings" - Sakshi Dhoni posts on 13th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup victory

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on the 13th anniversary of India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph on April 2.

Dhoni famously captained Team India to glory when they defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He also scored an unbeaten 91 off 79 deliveries and sealed the deal with his trademark six over long-on.

In her Instagram post, Sakshi shared a photo of Dhoni holding the 2011 World Cup Trophy and his Player of the Match award along with him receiving the Padma Bhushan Award from India's President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

She also captioned the post by saying:

"Marking 2nd April- Well-Wishers and supporters have always generously showered blessings. To top it all God has been kind!"

Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram post.

Apart from the 50-over World Cup, MS Dhoni also led India to title runs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He remains India's most successful captain across formats with 178 wins in 332 games.

The 2011 ODI World Cup title was India's second at the event after Kapil Dev led the side to glory in the 1983 edition.

MS Dhoni is coming off a sparkling innings in his latest outing at IPL 2024

MS Dhoni thrilled fans with one of his vintage knocks in Chennai Super Kings' latest outing of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals.

Coming in with the game almost done and dusted, Dhoni scored 37* off 16 deliveries to help reduce CSK's margin of defeat to only 20 runs. It was Dhoni's first hit with the bat after CSK won the opening two games of the season against RCB and GT without his batting expertise.

Playing in his 17th IPL season, the five-time IPL winner relinquished captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad a day ahead of the opener.

He led CSK to their fifth IPL title last year as they defeated GT in a thrilling final off the last-ball. Much like his record for Team India, Dhoni is also the most successful IPL captain with 133 games in 226 games and led CSK to a joint-record five titles.

CSK will look to get back to winning ways when they take on SRH in their next outing in Hyderabad on April 5.