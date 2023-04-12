“Went inside, didn’t want to see the last over man” - Rohit Sharma discusses MI’s nail-biting win on video call with Ritika Sajdeh

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma interacted with his wife Ritika Sajdeh after the team’s thrilling last-ball win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11. The MI skipper told Ritika that he was so nervous towards the end that he didn’t watch the last over and went inside.

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to register their first win of IPL 2023. Batting first, Delhi put up 172 all-out on the board. In response, Rohit top-scored with 65 off 45 balls, while Tilak Varma contributed 41 off 29 balls to put MI in a commanding position.

Delhi’s bowlers, however, fought back and took the game into the last over. An unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 30 between Cameron Green (17*) and Tim David (13*) pulled MI over the line in a last-match finish. Following the conclusion of the game, Rohit had a video call with wife Ritika. He candidly told her:

“I feel good. I went inside, didn’t want to see the last over man. My nails are gone. I have been part of these kind of games a lot in these 15 years of IPL.”

MI needed five runs off the last over. However, Anrich Nortje bowled five yorkers to bring the equation to two off the last ball. Green and David scampered two off the last delivery to lift Mumbai to a memorable win.

“When I went to bat, I thought I need to make full use of the powerplay” - Rohit Sharma

Chasing 173, Rohit was aggressive right from the start of his innings. He had raced to 37 off 17 at the end of the powerplay. Admitting that it was a conscious decision to go hard at the Delhi bowling, the MI skipper explained:

"When I went to bat, I thought I need to make full use of the powerplay because as the game went on, I thought it is going to be tough with the couple of quality spinners they [Delhi Capitals] have.

"So it was there in my mind to keep attacking, take my chances in the first six overs, and then just see where the game is heading, try and knock the ball in the gap, try and create that partnership."

Rohit and fellow opener Ishan Kishan (36 off 21) added 71 runs for the first wicket in 7.3 overs. The MI skipper and Varma then featured in a 68-run stand for the second wicket.

