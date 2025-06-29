"Went into that IPL without my stock ball" - KKR star spinner's massive revelation about IPL 2022 season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy made a massive revelation about a change he made in his bowling heading into the IPL 2022 season. He recently appeared in a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel.

Varun revealed how he had spoken to Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, ahead of the retentions before the IPL 2022 season, that he would make a shift in his bowling.

"The subsequent year I was retained by KKR in the IPL. Before the retention I told Mr Venky Mysore that I think this year is not going to be mine. It is not going to go well because I am making a change. I can sense it right away. I told him that the next two years it's going to be great. Because I know what I have and how it going to play out. I told I am making this shift," Varun said. (27:30)

He further spoke about how he went into the IPL 2022 season without his stock ball, making a major change to his bowling.

"I am going to remove my stock ball out of my bowling. I went into that IPL without my stock ball. I got smashed everywhere and got dropped for four matches. I came back and played TNPL. Right now I have four variations and I have to cut down one more," he revealed.

As Varun expected the season to not go well, he played 11 matches and picked up only six wickets at an average of 55.33 in IPL 2022.

KKR star Varun Chakavarthy drew inspiration from Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan

KKR star Varun Chakavarthy was a part of India's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. He played in the game against Pakistan where India suffered a ten-wicket defeat.

Talking about the game, Varun stated how he was confident as KKR had played the final of the IPL 2021 season. However, he did not quite do well and felt that his skills were not good enough.

"The Pakistan-India match (T20 WC) I was very confident. We had the finals of the IPL and I felt I had the skill to do what is required. After the match was over I understood that the skill what I possess I am good with it but it was not enough to make the batsmen doubt himself because I was bowling more of side-spin. It was not turning much in black soil. I was like I am not able to beat the edge. I understood that my skill level was not up there," he explained. (26:02)

Varun had bowled four overs in that game and returned with figures of 0/33 with an economy rate of 8.25. He then revealed how he watched YouTube videos of Adam Zampa and Rashid Khan's bowling to improve his skills.

"I started seeing more YouTube videos after the World Cup of Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan, I have seen more than 1000 hours of their bowling. By then I was dropped from the Indian side, I was not picked anywhere," he added.

The star spinner made a brilliant comeback, playing key roles in KKR's victory in IPL 2024 and India's triumph at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

