"What better way can you start the IPL" - Faf du Plessis on the high-octane IPL 2024 opener between CSK and RCB

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening contest of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22. Both sides, instilled with unconditional support from their fans, will hope to kickstart their respective campaigns by putting some points on the board.

The fixture will serve as a homecoming of sorts for current RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. The South African opening batter spent nine seasons with the Men in Yellow, playing instrumental roles in their title triumphs in 2018 and 2021.

Du Plessis shed light on what the season opener means to the squad, especially since it entails superstars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"It has been a really great week, Andy and Mo have done some incredible things. We really gel together as a squad, so it has been good preparation. Obviously, what better way can you start the IPL, than the game you have tomorrow, two of India's greatest - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the opening match of the IPL, so everyone is just excited for the game," Faf du Plessis said in a video released by RCB.

The three-time finalists, who recently tweaked their name, have undergone a massive transformation during the off-season concerning their coaching staff as well as personnel.

Newly appointed head coach Andy Flower is more than satisfied with how the squad have prepared for the upcoming clash and termed it as the ideal way for IPL 2024 to get underway.

"As a season opener, CSK vs RCB is just an absolute ripper. Really looking forward to it personally, and the boys are fired up for it. It should be a great spectacle for everyone in the ground, a perfect start to the IPL 2024," Andy Flower said.

"The preparation for this season has been excellent in my view. Obviously, there is a new squad every year, you are bringing in new players, and it has been great fun getting to know the new guys. Love the way the guys have prepared, they look super hungry as you would expect at the start of the IPL season. I have worked with Faf as captain before, he is everything I expect him to be," Flower added.

The upcoming contest will mark Ruturaj Gaikwad's first contest as CSK captain as well as Virat Kohli's return to competitive cricket after missing the home series against England.

"We went to the Unbox event, it is packed. We go after that, even then it is packed" - Dinesh Karthik on RCB fans

RCB conducted the Unbox event along expected lines ahead of the season in front of a full house at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The event featured a jersey reveal, an unveiling of the franchise's new name, and an appearance by the RCB women's team that won the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL).

"What a proud legacy we have. We went to the unbox event, it is packed. We go after that, even then it is packed. The fans are very very loyal and all they want is to see us fight and winning games of cricket. When I look at this pitch, it looks like a good wicket to bat on, and it will be a great game, two good teams and we will put our front foot forward, and do the best that we can," Dinesh Karthik said.

RCB haven't defeated CSK at Chepauk since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.