"What a boring match, neend aane lagi"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of RR vs CSK IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a total of 141/5 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, May 12. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is playing host to this encounter.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first on a dry surface. Their openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24) and Jos Buttler (21), played watchfully in testing conditions. They put on 43 runs for the first wicket before Jaiswal perished in the seventh over, bowled by Simarjeet Singh.

Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler then struggled to get going in the middle overs as the run rate went down. Both the batters were dismissed by Simarjeet Singh before they could convert their sedate starts into substantial knocks.

Dhruv Jurel (28) injected much-needed momentum into the innings after coming to the crease in the 15th over. He and Riyan Parag (47*) played vital knocks at the back end of the innings to push RR's total to a respectable 141.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 61st match of IPL 2024 between RR and CSK. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

"It felt as though the ball was stopping a bit"- CSK pacer Simarjeet Singh after his 3-wicket spell against RR in IPL 2024 clash

At the mid-innings break, CSK pacer Simarjeet Singh reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings. He told the host broadcaster

"Yes it was difficult (bowling in the heat) but we knew about these conditions. We knew it would be tough but we had to put in effort with the ball. It felt as though the ball was stopping a bit."

Singh added:

"So I was trying to bowl towards myself rather than up to the batter. I don't know what the other team's plan is but I hope we bat well. (On the target) It's a good total but if you bat well, it's easy."

