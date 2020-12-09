Jos Buttler and Mitchell McClenaghan congratulate former MI teammate Parthiv Patel on wonderful career

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today. Messages and best wishes have poured in for the 35-year-old player from all corners of the world.

Parthiv Patel revealed his decision to retire via a lengthy social media post. His former India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble praised him for being a team man. Patel's former Mumbai Indians teammates Jos Buttler and Mitchell McClenaghan also congratulated him on a remarkable career.

"Congratulations on a wonderful career PP!" wrote Jos Buttler.

"Love you my guy! What a career - see you on the other side," Mitchell McClenaghan commented.

Jos Buttler's comment on Parthiv Patel's Instagram post

Mitchell McClenaghan's message to Parthiv Patel after he announced his retirement.

Parthiv Patel won two IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians

Parthiv Patel represented multiple franchises in his IPL career. He first played three seasons for the Chennai Super Kings, winning the title with the side in 2010. The Kochi Tuskers Kerala signed him in 2011, and Patel even captained the side on one occasion.

After Kochi's disbandment, the Deccan Chargers included him in their squad. Unfortunately, even the 2009 IPL champions left the competition before the 2013 season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced them, and Patel ended up playing one season for the Orange Army.

The southpaw's most successful spell in the IPL came at the Mumbai Indians. Patel became a two-time IPL winner on three seasons, where he also shared the dressing room with Mitchell McClenaghan and Jos Buttler.

The bonding within the Mumbai-based franchise has received much praise, and Buttler and McClenaghan's comments on Parthiv Patel's post reflect the same. It is pertinent to note that Patel played his last three seasons for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unfortunately, Patel failed to feature for the side in the most recent edition of the IPL.