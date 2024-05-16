What is the cut-off time for today’s SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match?

In a disappointing development for cricket fans, today's SRH vs GT match in IPL 2024 has been delayed due to rain. The match was scheduled to begin at 7.30pm IST, but because of persistent rainfall in Hyderabad, even the toss is yet to happen.

A few minutes ago, there was an inspection at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, and at 7.43pm IST, the officials informed that the toss would happen at 8pm, followed by a full 20-over game at 8.15pm IST. However, soon after, the rain returned, forcing the officials to further delay the game.

There has been no further update from Hyderabad about the match's start time because the rain has only gotten heavier at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

A few days ago, a similar situation happened in Ahmedabad during the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match. In that game, the cut-off time for a 5-over match was 10.56pm IST, meaning there are more than two hours to go before the officials decide to abandon the SRH vs GT match in Hyderabad.

Gujarat Titans might not be able to play in lavender colors in IPL 2024 if rainfall continues

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

Gujarat Titans announced that they would wear a special lavender kit for their final home match in IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, rain abandoned that game. After that, GT announced that they would wear the lavender kit for the away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but rain has interrupted the proceedings in Hyderabad as well.

If rainfall continues at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Gujarat Titans fans will not be able to see their team play in the lavender kit this year. Last year, GT beat SRH while wearing the lavender kit in Ahmedabad.