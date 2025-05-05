What is the cut off time for a 5-over chase in SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match?

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 05, 2025 22:16 IST
2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
The rain arrived at the worst possible time for SRH (Image Credit: Getty)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) is currently on hold due to incessant rain at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, May 4. The Orange Army put in a spirited bowling performance to reduce the visitors to just 133-7, but rain made its appearance before Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma could step out to bat.

There is still a long way to go before the match begins to lose overs, but the grim forecast forces one to ponder the possibility of a potential last resort five-over game. According to IPL regulations, both sides have to bat at least five overs for it to be considered as an official match, and DC have already met the criteria in the first innings.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the cut-off time for a five-over match is 11:27 PM, since the match has to be concluded by 11:50 PM by the latest, after taking the extra time provision into account.

"The match is scheduled to finish at 10:50 PM, with 60 minutes of extra time available to be used. So 11:50 PM is when it must end. The latest start time for a five-over chase is 11:27 PM."

At the time of writing, although the rain's intensity has reduced, it has not relented altogether. Additionally, the precipitation until now has resulted in a significantly wet outfield, which will take a while to dry, a process which can only begin when the rain stops completely.

SRH will be eliminated from IPL 2025 Playoffs race if clash against DC is washed out

The Pat Cummins-led side, who entered the clash with slim chances of qualification, will be officially eliminated if they can only emerge with one point against DC.

SRH currently have six matches from 10 matches. If they avail one point in the ongoing match, then the maximum tally they can achieve in the league stage will be 13 points, which will not prove to be enough, even if all of the other results go in their favor.

