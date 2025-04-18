What is the cut off time for start of play in today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, April 18, in Bengaluru has been delayed due to rain. In fact, the toss has also been delayed.

The cut off time for the start of play in today's game is 10:56 PM local time for a five-over contest between the two sides. Meanwhile, the cut off time for the toss to take place is 10:41 PM local time.

This is RCB's third home game this season. They will hope for the contest to take place. Both teams have won their previous games and will hope to gain two points and build on their momentum.

RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their last match in Jaipur. On the other hand, PBKS pulled off a thrilling win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, defending 111 runs to win by 16 runs. It also became the lowest total ever defended successfully in the history of the IPL.

RCB eye first win at home in IPL 2025

RCB will particularly want this game to take place as they eye their first home win of the season. They have four wins and two defeats from six games. All their wins have come playing away from home in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and Rajasthan.

Their first home game against Gujarat Titans resulted in an eight-wicket loss. In their second home game against Delhi Capitals, RCB faced yet another defeat, losing by six wickets.

Therefore, they will be keen to beat PBKS when they take them on at home and look to break the jinx this season. While the toss and start of play has been delayed, the drainage system at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is top notch and as the outfield dries rather quickly once the rain stops, there is hope for the game to take place, even if it turns out to be a rain-affected and reduced contest.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More