What happened the last time DC played against LSG? Exploring Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 64 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday (May 14). The two teams have locked horns four times in the head-to-head battle, with LSG leading DC by 3:1.

The Capitals beat the Super Giants by six wickets in their most recent face-off at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Batting first, LSG posted 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts got off to a poor start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ayush Badoni starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 off 35 balls with the help of one six and five boundaries. KL Rahul, Arshad Khan and Quinton de Kock chipped in with 39 (22), 20*(16) and 19 (13), respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav was the leading wicket-taker for DC, returning with figures of 3/20, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets. Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket apiece.

LSG vs DC scorecard

In response, DC achieved the target with 11 balls to spare. Jake Fraser-McGurk top scored with 55 off 35 deliveries, including five sixes and two boundaries. Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with 41 (24) and 32 (22), respectively.

Ravi Bishnoi was the leading wicket-taker for LSG, finishing with figures of 2/25, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Yash Thakur bagged one wicket each.

LSG vs DC scorecard.

Click here to check out the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

LSG’s scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets in their last IPL game at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 8.

Batting first, Lucknow got off to the worst possible start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis for single digits. KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya looked good but threw their wickets at 29 (33) and 24 (21), respectively. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran stayed unbeaten to take the team to a par score. Badoni scored an unbeaten 55 off 30, including nine boundaries. Pooran smashed 48 off 26, featuring one maximum and six boundaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the SRH bowlers, returning with figures of 2/12, while skipper Pat Cummins bagged one wicket.

In response, SRH achieved the target with 10.2 overs to spare. Travis Head scored an unbeaten 89 off 30 with the help of eight boundaries and as many sixes. Abhishek Sharma also smacked 75 off 28, hitting six maximums and eight fours.

Click here to check out the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard.

DC’s scorecard from their last IPL game

DC lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 47 runs in their last IPL game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 12.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 187/9 in 20 overs. Rajat Patidar starred with the bat, scoring 52 off 32, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Will Jacks, Cameron Green and Virat Kohli also chipped in with 41 (29), 32* (24) and 27 (13), respectively.

Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam bagged two wickets each for DC, while Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one each.

In response, DC were bundled out for 140 in 19.1 overs. Stand-in-captain Axar Patel led from the front, scoring 57 off 39 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and five boundaries. Shai Hope and Jake Fraser-McGurk chipped in with 29 (23) and 21 (8), respectively.

Yash Dayal starred with the ball for RCB, returning with figures of 3/20, while Lockie Ferguson bagged two wickets. Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Cameron Green shared one apiece.

Click here to check out the RCB vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback