What happened the last time LSG played against DC? Exploring Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals' last match scorecard in IPL

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the match on Friday, April 12.

The two teams have locked horns three times since Lucknow's franchise came into existence in IPL 2022. Interestingly, DC are yet to open their account against LSG in the tournament. In their last outing, the Super Giants beat the Capitals by 50 runs at the aforementioned venue last year.

Asked to bat first, LSG put up 193/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Lucknow had a poor start as Chetan Sakariya sent back skipper Rahul for a single-digit score. Kyle Mayers then starred with the bat, scoring 73 runs off just 38 balls in an innings laced with seven sixes and two boundaries. He kept the scoreboard ticking as wickets continued to tumble on the other end.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni provided the late flourish. Pooran scored 36 off 21 deliveries, including three sixes and two boundaries while Badoni chipped in with 18 off seven.

Khaleel Ahmed and Chetan Sakariya emerged as the pick of the bowlers for LSG, returning with two wickets apiece, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged one each.

LSG vs DC IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, DC managed 143/9. David Warner and Rilee Rossouw were the only bright spots in the batting unit as others failed to deliver. Warner top scored with 56 off 48, smashing seven boundaries. Rossouw contributed 30 off 20 with the help of one six and three boundaries. Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw were the other batters to reach double digits.

Mark Wood starred with the ball for LSG, finishing with excellent figures of 5/14, while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi bagged two wickets apiece.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in their last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 7.

Batting first, LSG posted 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Umesh Yadav sent back Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal to reduce the Super Giants to 18/2. Marcus Stoinis and skipper Rahul then shared a 73-run partnership for the second wicket. Stoinis top scored with 58 off 43, comprising two sixes and four boundaries. Rahul chipped in with 33 off 31, hitting three boundaries.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni also came up with valuable contributions of 32*(22) and 20(11), respectively. Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande bagged two wickets each for GT, while Rashid Khan scalped one.

In response, Gujarat were bundled out for 130 in 18.5 overs. Sai Sudharsan (31 off 23) and Shubman Gill (19 off 21) provided a promising start by sharing a 54-run stand inside the powerplay overs.

The Titans, though, continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Rahul Tewatia scored 30 off 35, smashing two sixes and as many boundaries, but didn't get enough support from the other end.

Yash Thakur delivered with the ball for LSG, finishing with stunning figures of 5/30, while Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets. Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi also shared one wicket each.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in their last IPL game at Wankhede Stadium on April 7.

Asked to bat first, MI put up 234/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided a perfect start by sharing an 80-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Sharma scored 49 off 27, hitting three maximums and six boundaries. Kishan also chipped in with a quickfire 42 off 21, including two maximums and four boundaries.

Axar Patel broke the opening partnership before Anrich Nortje sent back Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck. Axar and Khaleel Ahmed soon dismissed Kishan and Tilak Varma to reduce MI to 121/4.

Tim David and skipper Hardik Pandya added 60 runs for the fifth wicket. David stayed unbeaten on 45 off 21, slamming four sixes and two boundaries. Pandya contributed 39 off 33 with the help of one six and three boundaries.

Romario Shephard finished off with a knock of 39 runs in just 10 deliveries. The right-handed West Indies all-rounder assaulted Nortje for 32 runs in the 20th over. Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje bagged two wickets each for the Capitals, while Khaleel Ahmed picked up one wicket.

In response, Delhi managed 205/8. Shephard sent back David Warner for just 10 off 8 but Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel stood tall. The duo added an 88-run partnership for the second wicket. Shaw smashed a quickfire 66 off 40, smashing three sixes and eight boundaries. Porel contributed 41 of 31, comprising five boundaries.

Tristan Stubbs looked spectacular with his unbeaten 71 off 25. His innings was laced with seven maximums and three boundaries. DC, though, kept losing wickets on the other end to fall behind in the game.

Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball for Mumbai, returning with terrific figures of 4/34, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged one.

