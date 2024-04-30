What happened the last time LSG played against MI? Exploring Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians' last match scorecards in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (April 30).

The two teams have locked horns four times in the T20 tournament, with Lucknow leading the head-to-head battle against Mumbai by 3-1. MI beat LSG by 81 runs in their last IPL faceoff held in Chennai during the IPL Eliminator last year.

Batting first, Mumbai put up 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Cameron Green starred with the bat, scoring 41 runs off 23 balls. That came after Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma threw away decent starts.

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera chipped in with 33 (20), 26 (22), and 23 (12), respectively.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 scorecard

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the pick of the LSG bowlers, returning with figures of 4/38, while Yash Thakur also bagged three wickets.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, the Super Giants were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. Marcus Stoinis top scored with 40 off 27, hitting one six and five boundaries. Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda were the other two batters to reach double digits.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 scorecard.

Akash Madhwal bagged a fifer for MI, while Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla picked up one each.

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 scorecard.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their last match at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 27.

Batting first, the Super Giants put up 196/5 in 20 overs. Captain KL Rahul led from the front, scoring 76 off 48 in an innings laced with two sixes and eight boundaries. Deepak Hooda also scored a quickfire 50 off 31, including seven boundaries. The duo put on a 115-run partnership to rescue LSG from 11/2.

Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets for RR, while Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped one apiece.

In response, the Royals chased down 197 with one over to spare. Captain Sanju Samson starred with the bat, scoring 71 off 33, smashing four sixes and seven boundaries to take the team past the finish line. Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 52*(34), 34 (18), and 24 (18), respectively.

Yash Thakur, Marcus Stoinis and Amit Mishra picked up one wicket apiece for LSG.

Click here to check out the LSG vs RR full scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL match

MI lost to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs in their last outing at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

Asked to bat first, DC posted 257/4 in 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a blistering start by scoring 84 off 27, hitting six sixes and 11 boundaries. The right-hander shared a 114-run partnership with his opening partner Abishek Porel, who scored 36 off 27. Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope and Rishabh Pant came up with quickfire knocks of 48*(25), 41 (17), and 29 (19), respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla, and Mohammad Nabi bagged one wicket each for Mumbai.

In response, MI produced a solid fight but managed 247/9 in the end. Tilak Varma top-scored with 63 off 32, including four sixes and as many boundaries. Hardik Pandya, Tim David and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 46 (24), 37 (17) and 26 (13) but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Rasikh Dar Salam and Mukesh Kumar starred with the ball for the Capitals, finishing with three wickets apiece, while Khaleel Ahmed scalped two wickets.

Click here to check out the DC vs MI full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback