What happened the last time PBKS played against CSK? Exploring Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings' last match scorecard in IPL 2024

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5).

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in the IPL, with CSK leading PBKS by 15-14 in head-to-head clashes. Punjab, though, have won the last five games on the trot against the Super Kings.

Sam Curran and Co. beat CSK by seven wickets in their most recent encounter at Chepauk on May 1. Interestingly, it was the two teams' last game this season.

Asked to bat first, the hosts got off to a slow but decent start. Ajinkya Rahane chipped in with 29 runs off 24 balls, hitting five boundaries. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad starred with the bat, scoring 62 off 48 deliveries in an innings laced with two sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 64-run stand for the opening wicket.

The Super Kings then lost a flurry of wickets in the middle phase. Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni chipped in with 21 (23), 15 (9) and 14 (11), respectively. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja departed for a golden duck and 2 (4), respectively.

Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar were the standout bowlers for Punjab, returning with exceptional figures of 2/16 and 2/17, respectively. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh also bagged one wicket each.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

PBKS chase down 163 vs CSK with 13 balls to spare in IPL 2024 clash

A clinical batting display helped Punjab chase down 163 against CSK in 17.5 overs. Prabhsimran Singh departed cheaply but Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw starred with the bat, returning with scores of 46 (30) and 43 (23), respectively.

Meanwhile, Sam Curran (26 off 20) and Shashank Singh (25 off 26) stayed unbeaten to take the team over the line.

Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson and Shivam Dube picked up one wicket apiece for the Super Kings. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play in the remaining games.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

Punjab are currently placed seventh in the points table with four wins in 10 matches. They must continue their winning run after victories against Kolkata Knight Riders and CSK to stay alive in the race to playoffs. Meanwhile, the Super Kings have five wins in 10 games.

Click here to check out the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback