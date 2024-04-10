What happened the last time RR played against GT? Exploring Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans' last match scorecard in IPL

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 24 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. The Royals are coming off the back of four consecutive wins, while Gujarat have won two of their first five games.

In head-to-head battles, GT and RR have locked horns five times since the former came into existence in IPL 2022. The Titans lead the battle 4-1 against the Royals. Gujarat beat Rajasthan by nine wickets in a one-sided in their most recent game at the aforementioned venue last year.

Batting first, Sanju Samson and company were bundled out for 118 in just 17.5 overs. Skipper Samson top scored with 30 runs off 20 balls, including one maximum and three boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Trent Boult were the other three batters to reach double digits.

Rashid Khan spun a web for GT players, returning with figures of 3/14 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed also bagged two wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Joshua Little settled for one each.

RR vs GT in IPL 2023 (batting)

RR vs GT in IPL 2023 (bowling)

In response, the Titans achieved the target with 37 balls to spare. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill shared a 71-run stand for the opening wicket. Gill scored 36 off 35 deliveries, including six boundaries. Meanwhile, Saha and skipper Hardik Pandya stayed unbeaten on 41 (34) and 39 (15), respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal managed a solitary wicket for RR in a humiliating defeat.

RR vs GT in IPL 2023 (batting and bowling)

Click here to check out the full RR vs GT IPL 2023 scorecard.

GT's scorecard from their last IPL game

Gujarat Titans lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs in their last IPL encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 7.

Batting first. LSG posted 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat, scoring 58 off 43, hitting two sixes and four boundaries. KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Ayush Badoni chipped in with 33 (31), 32*(22), and 20 (11), respectively.

Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande emerged as the pick of the bowlers for GT, returning with two wickets apiece.

In response, GT got off to a promising start as Shubman Gill (19 off 21) and Sai Sudharsan (31 off 23) added 54 runs for the first wicket. The middle-order though suffered a collapse. Rahul Tewatia got a start, scoring 30 off 25, but failed to take the team past the finish line as wickets continued to tumble at the other end.

Yash Thakur bagged a fifer for the Super Giants, finishing with exceptional figures of 5/30, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi bagged one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out the full GT vs LSG scorecard.

RR's scorecard from their last IPL game

Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in their last IPL game in Jaipur on April 6.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 183/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis starred with the bat, sharing a 128-run partnership for the first wicket. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 113 off 72, smashing four sixes and 12 boundaries. Du Plessis also chipped in with 44 off 33 with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two wickets for RR, while Nandre Burger managed one scalp.

In response, RR got off to a poor start as Yashasvi Jaiswal departed for a two-ball duck. Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson then shared a 148-run stand for the second wicket. Buttler stayed unbeaten on 100 off 58 in an innings laced with four sixes and nine boundaries. The right-hander slammed a six to guide the Royals past the finish line. Samson played his part, scoring 69 off 42, including two sixes and eight boundaries.

Reece Topley starred with the ball for RCB, returning with two wickets, while Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj settled for one each.

Click here to check out the full RR vs RCB scorecard.