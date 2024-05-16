What happened the last time SRH played against GT? Exploring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 16.

The two teams have locked horns four times in the IPL, with the Titans leading the Sunrisers by 3:1 in the head-to-head battle.

GT beat SRH by seven wickets in their last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Opting to bat, Sunrisers posted 162/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad chipped in with identical scores of 29 but faced 20 and 14 deliveries, respectively. Meanwhile, Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed also contributed 24 (13) and 22 (20), respectively.

Meanwhile, Travis Head, Aiden Markram and Mayank Agrawal contributed 19 (14), 17 (19), and 16 (17), respectively.

Mohit Sharma starred with the ball for the Titans, returning with figures of 3/25, while Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad picked up one wicket each.

SRH vs GT IPL 2024 scorecard

In response, GT achieved the target with five balls to spare. Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with 45 (36), 36 (28), and 25 (13), respectively.

David Miller and Vijay Shankar stayed unbeaten on 44 (27) and 14 (11), respectively, to take the team past the finish line. Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Markande and captain Pat Cummins settled for one wicket each.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match

SRH's scorecard in their last IPL match

SRH beat Lucknow Super Giants by 10 wickets in their last IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on May 8.

Batting first, the Super Giants put up 165/4 in 20 overs. They got off to the worst possible start as Quinton de Kock and Marcus Stoinis departed cheaply. Captain KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya got off to good starts with scores of 29 (33) and 24 (21), respectively. The duo, though, failed to consolidate as they threw away their wickets.

Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran provided a good finish by chipping in with scores of 55 (30) and 48 (26). The duo shared an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets for SRH, while skipper Pat Cummins picked up one wicket.

In response, the Sunrisers achieved the target with 10.2 overs to spare. Travis Head smashed 89 off 30 in an innings laced with eight sixes and as many boundaries. Abhishek Sharma scored 75 off 28, hitting six maximums and eight boundaries.

GT’s scorecard from their last IPL game

GT’s last game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Here's what happened in their previous IPL game:

GT beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in their previous IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 10.

Asked to bat first, GT posted 231/3 in 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat. Gill smashed 104 off 55, including six maximums and nine boundaries. Sudharsan also smacked 103 off 51 with the help of seven sixes and five boundaries. The duo shared a 210-run partnership for the first wicket. Meanwhile, Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets for CSK.

In response, the Super Kings managed 196/8. The top three departed cheaply but Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali starred with the bat. The duo put on a 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Mitchell scored 63 off 34, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Ali hit 56 off 36, smashing four sixes and as many boundaries.

MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 26*(11), 21 (13) and 18 (10), respectively.

Mohit Sharma was the leading wicket-taker for GT, returning with figures of 3/31, while Rashid Khan bagged two wickets. Umesh Yadav and Sandeep Warrier bagged one each.

