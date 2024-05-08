What happened the last time SRH played against LSG? Exploring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants' last match scorecards in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (May 8).

The two teams have locked horns three times in the IPL. Interestingly, the Hyderabad-based franchise are yet to beat the Super Giants in the T20 tournament.

Lucknow beat Sunrisers by seven wickets in their most recent IPL faceoff in Hyderabad last year.

Batting first, SRH posted 182/6 in 20 overs. Heinrich Klaasen starred with 47 runs off 29 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi also chipped in with 36 (27), 28 (20), and 20 (13), respectively. Abdul Samad provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 37 off 25, hitting four sixes and one boundary.

Krunal Pandya bagged two wickets for LSG, while Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra bagged one wicket apiece.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

In response, Lucknow achieved the target with four balls to spare. They lost Kyle Mayers early but Prerak Mankad starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 64 off 45 deliveries with the help of two sixes and seven boundaries.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis also chipped in with 44*(13) and 40 (25), respectively. Meanwhile, Quinton de Kock added a valuable 29 off 19.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 scorecard.

SRH’s scorecard from their last IPL match

SRH lost to Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their last IPL match held at Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

Asked to bat first, SRH put up 173/8 in 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored with 48 off 30, including one six and seven boundaries. Captain Pat Cummins hit an unbeaten 35 off 17, comprising two maximums and as many fours to take his team to a fighting total. Nitish Reddy (20 off 15) and Abhishek Sharma (11 off 16) got starts but failed to consolidate.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla starred with the ball for MI, returning with three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah picked up one wicket each.

In response, MI achieved the target with 16 balls to spare. They got off to the worst possible start and were reduced to 31/3 as Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Naman Dhir perished cheaply.

Suryakumar Yadav led the chase, scoring an unbeaten 102 off 51 in an innings laced with six sixes and 12 boundaries. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma chipped in with an unbeaten 37 off 32. The duo shared an unbeaten 143-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take MI over the line.

Cummins, Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one wicket each for SRH.

Click here to check out the MI vs SRH 2024 match full scorecard.

LSG’s scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs in their last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 5.

Asked to bat first, KKR posted 235/6 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine top-scored with 81 off 39, hitting seven sixes and six boundaries. Phil Salt and Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with identical scores of 32, made off 14 and 26 deliveries, respectively. Meanwhile, Ramandeep Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed 25*(6) and 23 (15), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq picked up three wickets for LSG but conceded 49 runs. Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnnoi and Yudhvir Singh settled for one wicket each.

In response, the Super Giants were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Marcus Stoinis (36 off 21) and captain KL Rahul (25 off 21) were the standout batters as the entire batting unit bottled against the Knight Riders in the 200+ chase.

Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy were the leading wicket-takers with three wickets apiece, while Andre Russell bagged two wickets. Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine settled for one each.

Click here to check out the LSG vs KKR 2024 match full scorecard.

