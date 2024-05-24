What happened the last time SRH played against RR? Exploring Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals' last match scorecards in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Qualifier 2 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (May 24). The Sunrisers lost to the table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), while the Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Eliminator. The winner of this game will face KKR in IPL 2024 final at the same venue on Sunday.

The two teams have locked horns 19 times in the IPL, with Hyderabad leading Rajasthan by a slight margin of 10:9 in head-to-head battles. SRH beat RR by one run in a thriller when the two teams locked horns at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium earlier this season.

Batting first, Pat Cummins and Co. posted 201/3 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts got off to a poor start as Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh departed cheaply.

Nitish Reddy starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 76 runs off 42 balls in an innings comprising eight sixes and three boundaries. Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen also chipped in with 58 (44) and 42* (19), respectively.

Avesh Khan picked up two wickets for RR, while Sandeep Sharma bagged one wicket.

SRH vs RR scorecard.

In response, the Sanju Samson-led side managed 200/7. The visitors lost two early wickets as Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson departed for ducks.

Riyan Parag top scored with 77 off 49 with the help of four sixes and eight boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal also struck 67 off 40 deliveries, including two sixes and seven fours. The duo shared a 134-run partnership for the third wicket. Rovman Powell also chipped in with 27 off 15 balls.

Bhuveshwar Kumar emerged as the pick of the SRH bowlers, returning with figures of 3/41, while captain Pat Cummins and T Natarajan bagged two wickets apiece.

SRH vs RR scorecard.

Click here to check out the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 full scorecard.

SRH’s scorecard from their last IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in their last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21.

Opting to bat, SRH were bundled out for 159 in 19.3 overs. They got off to the worst possible start as Travis Head and Shahbaz Ahmed departed for ducks, while Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy walked back for single digits. As a result, they were reduced to 39/4 after four overs.

Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat, scoring 55 off 35, including one six and seven boundaries, before getting run out. Heinrich Klaasen, captain Pat Cummins and Abdul Samad chipped in with 32 (21), 30 (24) and 16 (12), respectively.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the pick of the KKR bowlers, returning with exceptional figures of 3/34, while Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets. Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, and Andre Russell also scalped one each.

In response, KKR achieved the target with 6.2 overs to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (23 off 14) and Sunil Narine (21 off 16) provided a promising start.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then took the team over the line with their half-centuries. Venkatesh scored an unbeaten 51 off 28, hitting four sixes and five boundaries. Shreyas also stayed unbeaten on 58 off 24 with as many boundaries as Venkatesh.

SRH captain Pat Cummins and T Natarajan bagged one wicket each.

Click here to check out the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 full scorecard.

RR’s scorecard from their last IPL game

RR lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in their last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, and Cameron Green chipped in with 34 (22), 33 (24), 32 (17), and 27 (21), respectively.

Avesh Khan starred with the ball for RR, returning with figures of 3/44, while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two wickets. Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up one apiece.

In response, RR achieved the target with one over to spare. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 45 off 30, including eight boundaries.

Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Tom Kohler-Cadmore chipped in with 36 (26), 26 (14), and 20 (15), respectively. Rovman Powell scored an unbeaten 16 off eight deliveries to take his team past the finish line.

Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets for RCB, while Lockie Ferguson, Karn Sharma and Cameron Green scalped one each.

Click here to check out the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 full scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback