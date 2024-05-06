"What is happening to everyone whose name has come in the Indian team?" - Aakash Chopra on Shivam Dube's failure in CSK's IPL 2024 win vs PBKS

Aakash Chopra has noted that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) big-hitter Shivam Dube's failure in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) continued the lean run of Indian players selected for next month's T20 World Cup.

Dube fell for a first-ball duck as CSK set PBKS a 168-run target in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5. The visitors then restricted Sam Curran and company to 139/9 to register a 28-run win and climb into third position on the points table.

Reflecting on CSK's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that they wasted a good start, with Dube failing to open his account in his second consecutive game.

"CSK were invited to bat first and 60 runs were scored in the first six overs. Only Ajinkya Rahane got out. So you felt 60 in six, small ground in Dharamsala - 225. However, where was 225? Rahul Chahar came and picked up two wickets in two balls - first Ruturaj (Gaikwad) and then Shivam Dube," he said (1:05).

"What is happening to everyone whose name has come in the Indian team? Shivam Dube has had two golden ducks, both against the same team and both against spinners, Harpreet Brar once and Rahul Chahar the second time. Rahul Chahar turned the game on its head," the former India opener added.

Rahul Chahar had Ruturaj Gaikwad caught behind by Jitesh Sharma when CSK were comfortably placed at 69/1 after seven overs. He similarly dismissed Dube off the next ball to halt the visitors' good start.

"It didn't seem even once that this team had any momentum in this game" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's batting

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for CSK with a 26-ball 43. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra praised Ravindra Jadeja for staying virtually till the end. However, he noted that the Chennai Super Kings innings never gathered momentum.

"After that, wickets kept falling at regular intervals, whether it was Daryl Mitchell, who fell prey to Harshal (Patel), or Moeen Ali, who fell prey to Sam Curran. Ravindra Jadeja stood till the end but it didn't seem even once that this team had any momentum in this game," he said (1:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that MS Dhoni, who batted at No. 9 and was out on the first ball, also failed to play his customary cameo.

"In fact, Shardul Thakur was about to be caught in the deep but they got six extra runs, or else Mahi (MS Dhoni) might have had to come earlier. Mahi's bat also didn't hit the ball, the first ball hit the stumps. The previous ball had hit Shardul's stumps," Chopra observed.

While noting that the Punjab Kings bowled decently, Chopra pointed out that Arshdeep Singh, another T20 World Cup-bound player, produced an underwhelming performance.

"I felt the batting was slightly ordinary. The bowling was decent. Rahul Chahar and Harshal Patel took three wickets apiece. Arshdeep also got two wickets but it's again the same story. What is happening to everyone who has been selected for India? He conceded 10 runs per over in a 167-run match," he elaborated.

Rahul Chahar (3/23) and Harshal Patel (3/24) were PBKS' most successful bowlers. Although Arshdeep picked up two wickets, he conceded 42 runs in his four-over spell.

