What is the IPL price of Sandeep Sharma, Rajasthan Royals’ winning hero?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma maintained his composure to deliver a wonderful yorker against MS Dhoni to help his side win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a last-ball thriller.

He turned out to be an unlikely hero for the Rajasthan Royals in the absence of Trent Boult on Wednesday (April 12) night at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, Sandeep Sharma was not part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

The pacer did not attract any buyers at the mini-auction last December. RR roped him in last month as a replacement for the injured Prasidh Krishna. Rajasthan Royals picked Sandeep Sharma at this base price of 50 Lakhs.

It turned out to be a wonderful choice as the veteran IPL pacer repaid the faith of the franchise and delivered decent performances in both the matches he has played so far.

After his miserly spell of 4-0-20-1 against the Delhi Capitals, Sandeep showcased his death-bowling prowess in the latest match. He went up against two of the most destructive hitters in India and successfully managed to help his side bag the victory in the end.

"I wanted to execute my yorkers in the last over" - Sandeep Sharma on his plans ahead of the final over against CSK

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Sandeep opened up about his thought process going into the final over of the chase. He revealed that he had devised different plans for Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni.

He said:

"I wanted to execute my yorkers in the last over. I was bowling them in the nets. There were a couple of low full tosses and both went for sixes. After that I decided to go around the wicket. To Jaddu bhai I bowled over the wicket. He hit Jason very well when he bowled around the wicket. For Mahi bhai, I wanted to change the angle."

