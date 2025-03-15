"What about Jasprit Bumrah's injury?" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' concern ahead of IPL 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked Jasprit Bumrah's potential unavailability as the Mumbai Indians' (MI) concern ahead of IPL 2025. He pointed out that it's virtually impossible to get a like-for-like replacement for the potent seamer.

MI retained Bumrah for ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Reports suggest the unconventional seamer might miss the initial part of the upcoming edition of the prestigious league as he has not yet recovered from the back injury he sustained in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the Mumbai Indians would be concerned about Bumrah's potential unavailability for the first few games of IPL 2025.

"Is there any concern? One is what about Jasprit Bumrah's injury? It seems like Bumrah might not be available at the start, and if he isn't available, there is no one like Bumrah. No matter what options you have, it's not going to work," he said (7:55).

"It's impossible to get a replacement for Bumrah. So this could be a cause for great concern. Then you will have to change your balance. With Bumrah, you can play a very good team despite playing both Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks. You can keep (Trent) Boult and (Mitchell) Santner, and you would be fine," Chopra added.

Jasprit Bumrah was the Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. He picked up 20 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.48 in 13 games last season.

"You will have to play either Reece Topley or Corbin Bosch" - Aakash Chopra on the repercussions for the Mumbai Indians due to Jasprit Bumrah's potential unavailability in IPL 2025

Reece Topley was one of the overseas seamers acquired by the Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2025 auction. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Mumbai Indians would have to include either Reece Topley or Corbin Bosch in their playing XI if Jasprit Bumrah isn't available.

"However, if Bumrah is not available, you will have to add an overseas fast bowler. You will have to play either Reece Topley or Corbin Bosch. If you do that, you will have to remove either Ryan Rickelton or Will Jacks from the top, and get Robin Minz in the middle," he said (8:35).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the team combination would be adversely impacted in such a scenario.

"The entire scenario changes due to one guy going out because firstly, there is no one like Jassi, and secondly, he is an Indian. You have to make two changes to replace an Indian. That's a big one. One player goes out and you have to make a minimum of two changes," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that any franchise would have to make multiple changes if a prominent Indian player is unavailable. Citing Suryakumar Yadav's example, he pointed out that the Mumbai Indians might have to make a couple of changes if the unconventional batter happens to miss a few games.

