What is the latest update on MS Dhoni’s knee injury?

After leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 despite nursing a knee injury, franchise skipper MS Dhoni has now begun treatment for the same.

According to reports, he visited the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 31 for his knee treatment and may even undergo surgery if needed.

A report in Cricbuzz stated that Dhoni is consulting Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, director of sports medicine at the hospital with specialization in sports orthopaedics. Incidentally, Dr. Pardiwala is also treating another Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered injuries in a car accident last year.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to the website:

"He has gone to meet Dr Padriwal and he is prepared to take the surgery route to recover fully for the next season.”

Viswanathan also spoke to PTI news agency and said:

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call.”

Owing to his knee injury, Dhoni was seen limping a few times during IPL 2023 and was also spotted wearing a knee cap during CSK’s lap of honor at Chepauk after the franchise’s last home league clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

During one of the press conferences, CSK coach Stephen Fleming had opened up about Dhoni’s injury. He had commented:

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements, which is hindering him somewhat. But still what you saw is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional.”

While Dhoni was brilliant behind the wickets during IPL 2023, he batted lower in the order and contributed 104 runs at a strike rate of 182.46.

What MS Dhoni said about returning for IPL 2024

Speaking after CSK’s win in IPL 2023, Dhoni opened up on whether he had plans to return to the Indian T20 league next year. He admitted that it would be tough, but hinted that he might return for the fans. Speaking at the post-match conference he said:

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body."

Dhoni-led CSK beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final to equal Mumbai Indians’ (MI) record of winning five IPL titles.

Poll : 0 votes