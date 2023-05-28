What is the minimum overs required for IPL 2023 final result?

The much-awaited IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

The high-voltage match was scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST, but the rain has, so far, played spoilsport in the contest. The toss has been delayed due to continuous precipitation coupled with thunderstorms.

As per BBC Weather, there is up to 17 percent chance of rain in Ahmedabad till 00.30 am IST.

As per the official update, a minimum of five-over match per side can be played, if the game starts at 12.06 am IST (cut-off time) on Monday, May 29.

In another scenario, no overs will be lost, if the game starts within 9.35 pm IST.

There is also a reserve day for the IPL 2023 final, as confirmed by IPL commentator Akash Chopra.

“There is a reserve day for the IPL final," Chopra tweeted.

If the rain continues on the next day, the same scenario of a five-over game per side will be applied. If there is no play possible at all on the reserve day, the Titans will win the trophy by virtue of finishing at the top of the points table.

GT ended with 20 points from 14 league games, while the Super Kings

As per the BBC, there is up to a six percent chance of rain from 7.30 pm till 11:59 pm on Monday.

IPL 2023 final: CSK aim to win fifth IPL trophy, GT eye back-to-back titles

The Chennai Super Kings will now look to win their fifth IPL trophy after reaching their 10th final in 14 seasons.

With the victory, CSK can also give a fitting farewell to Ambati Rayudu, who announced his retirement at the last minute ahead of the IPL 2023 final.

Led by MS Dhoni, Chennai will look to defeat the Gujarat Titans twice this season after winning Qualifier 1 by 15 runs.

Hardik Pandya and Co., on the other hand, will aim to become the only third team to lift consecutive titles after CSK and the Mumbai Indians.

They beat inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets to lift their maiden IPL trophy in their first-ever season in IPL 2022.

Follow GT vs CSK live score updates here.

