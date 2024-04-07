What is Mumbai Indians' ESA Day vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are hosting their annual ESA Day in the home encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

In partnership with Reliance Industries Limited's CSR arm, Reliance Foundation, and driven by Nita Ambani's vision, ESA Day is aimed at celebrating inclusion and promoting sports and education for underprivileged children.

On this occasion, MI has provided the opportunity for 18,000 children, including 200 with special needs, to watch the DC clash live from the stadium.

Speaking about ESA Day as quoted by MI's official website, skipper Hardik Pandya feels the atmosphere created by the kids on the ground is always extra special.

"It’s always exciting to see 18,000 kids coming to the ground and cheering for us and Mumbai Indians. We’ll be looking to make their day, hopefully with a win. I feel very privileged to be a part of these games and influence their life in a small way," said Pandya.

Former captain Rohit Sharma echoed Hardik's sentiments and said:

"The story of each and every kid who will we be there at the stadium is inspiring. They have a difficult life. Really impressed with the work being put in by Reliance Foundation and Mrs Ambani for giving the children what they need."

"I have been fortunate enough to hear some of these kids’ stories in the past and I know exactly what they have been through. Coming to the stadium and watching the game can bring a lot of smiles on their faces. It is our duty and responsibility that they go back home with happiness on their face," added Rohit.

The children will be accompanied by 2000 volunteers and a fleet of 500 BEST buses to enjoy a day full of excitement, joy, and cricketing action.

Mumbai Indians look to break their winless streak against DC

As far as the action on the field is concerned, MI will be looking to break their winless record thus far in IPL 2024.

They have struggled to live up to expectations under new captain Hardik Pandya, losing their opening three outings against GT, SRH, and RR. Meanwhile, their opponents, DC, haven't fared much better, losing three out of four games to start their 2024 IPL campaign.

The two teams are currently occupying the bottom of the points table, making the blockbuster clash a near must-win.

DC won the toss on a sunny Mumbai afternoon and asked the home team to bat first. MI are off to a sparkling start, racing to 75/0 in 6 overs.