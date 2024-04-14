What is Ravindra Jadeja’s record for CSK against MI in the IPL?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will have a big role to play in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

Jadeja has played a total of 26 matches against CSK's arch-rivals since making his debut for CSK in 2012. He had a forgettable first outing against MI in CSK colors, conceding 16 runs off a solitary over and scoring just three runs off five deliveries in a heavy eight-wicket defeat. However, his record has improved a bit since then.

On the bowling front, Jadeja has managed to claim 20 wickets at an average of 28.35 and an economy rate of 8.34. Surprisingly, he has picked up just one wicket against MI at the spin-friendly MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the sole wicket coming last season.

The left-arm spinner had a huge say in the proceedings when the two heavyweights last clashed at the Wankhede Stadium. He was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning spell of 3-20, which included the key scalps of Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, and Tilak Varma.

He also registered brilliant figures of 3-29 and 3-31 in the home and away clash in the 2013 season.

Jadeja has a horrendous record with the bat against MI in the IPL

Jadeja has the lowest average against MI than any other team against whom he has played at least 10 IPL matches. The southpaw has only scored 171 runs in 18 innings at an average of 12.21 and a strike rate of 106.21. He has only recorded double figures eight times against the five-time champions.

Kieron Pollard had dismissed him for a duck in the 2013 IPL final. On the flip side, his highest score against the opposition reads 26 runs off 33 deliveries which came in the second leg of the 2021 season.

Jadeja had also scored a surprising run-a-ball 22 in the famous IPL 2021 contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when CSK had piled on 218-4. The slow nature of the knock did play a part in CSK's defeat as MI completed a historic run chase courtesy of Kieron Pollard's heroics.

Jadeja's batting form is already under scrutiny, particularly regarding his approach. Coupled with a poor track record against MI, the left-handed batter will have a lot to prove when he comes out to bat at the Wankhede Stadium.