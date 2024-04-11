What is Rohit Sharma’s record for MI vs RCB in the IPL?

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off in one of the most anticipated clashes of IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

Among the several mini-battles within the main contest will be the one between two of India's biggest stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Much has been made about Rohit being replaced by Hardik Pandya as MI captain for the ongoing season to help him find his best batting form in the IPL.

And the difference has been noticeable with Rohit averaging almost 30 at an exceptional strike rate of 171 in 4 games. His 49 against DC in MI's previous outing was pivotal to the side breaking the three-match skid and winning their first game of IPL 2024.

Coming to the RCB clash, Rohit's numbers against them in an MI uniform resemble his overall IPL numbers. After three seasons with the Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010, the champion batter moved to Mumbai and has been with the franchise since.

During his 13-year tenure with MI, Rohit has scored 574 runs against RCB at an average of 28.70 and a strike rate of 140.70 in 23 innings. However, he has never scored a century against RCB and has only four half-centuries, with a highest score of 94 in 2018.

Rohit endured two forgettable outings against RCB last season, scoring just eight runs off 18 deliveries at an average of 4 and a strike rate of under 45.

Overall, the former captain has scored over 6,300 runs in the IPL at an average of 29.57 and a strike rate of 130.63 in 247 games.

Both MI and RCB desperate to win the blockbuster clash

Both MI and RCB have had a dismal start to the IPL 2024 campaigns, resulting in them occupying the 8th and 9th spots in the points table, respectively.

Yet, the two sides are coming off contrasting results in their previous games, with MI opening their account with a 29-run win over DC and RCB suffering a six-wicket defeat to RR.

MI are currently sitting on one win from four games while RCB have been even worse at one win in five outings. With the tournament nearing the halfway stage, another defeat could prove terminal for both teams.

RCB's lone win came in their second match of the season against PBKS, following which they have lost three straight games. Overall, MI hold a slender 18-14 lead in 32 meetings with RCB.