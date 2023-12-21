"What's happening in RCB camp?" - Fans puzzled as Mohammed Siraj shares cryptic social media post

Team India star Mohammed Siraj shared a cryptic story on his official Instagram handle on Thursday, December 21. The fast bowler posted a few broken red heart emojis, leading to fans scratching their heads.

Fans were confused and tried decoding the reason for Siraj being heartbroken. In the recent past, we have seen the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav share cryptic stories after Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians (MI).

It remains to be seen if Siraj's reaction was to Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) woeful performance at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) mini-auction or not.

Here's how fans reacted to the pacer's cryptic story:

RCB went into the IPL 2024 mini-auction with a purse of ₹23.25 crore. The Bangalore-based franchise roped in six players at the event. Alzarri Joseph was their costliest buy, as they shelled out ₹11.50 crore to acquire the speedster's services.

The other players signed by RCB at the auction were Yash Dayal (₹5 crore), Tom Curran (₹1.50 crore), Lockie Ferguson (₹2 crore), Swapnil Singh (₹20 Lakhs), and Saurav Chauhan (₹20 lakh).

Mohammed Siraj will be seen in action during India's two-match Test series against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj featured in India's squad for the recent three-match T20I series against South Africa in the ongoing tour. He played two matches and finished with a single wicket.

The 29-year-old, however, was not named in the squad for the three 50-over games as India rested several key players ahead of the crucial two-match Test series.

Siraj is likely to be seen in action during the upcoming Test series opener between India and South Africa. The match will be played at the SuperSport Parkin Centurion from December 26 to 30.

India's squad for South Africa Test series

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk)

