"What's the point of just being good?" - Aakash Chopra on SRH ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are unlikely to see too many personnel changes after IPL 2025. He noted that last season's runners-up have a good squad, but added that they need to perform well.

SRH will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 61 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Monday, May 19. With seven points from 11 games, the visitors are placed eighth on the points table and are among four teams no longer in playoff contention.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener pointed out that SRH, unlike the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), do not have team combination issues, but need to deliver on the ground.

"It's an interesting franchise. If they want to do something different next year because they got eliminated early this year, when you look towards Chennai and Rajasthan, you say the changes are palpable, weaknesses are not seen in this team as such. Why would you let anyone go in the batting order?" Chopra said (10:15).

"They will hope that everyone comes together somehow and does well. I don't see much change in this team's composition next year. In this match also, their focus would be to try and give fans what they want and to play to their potential. If you are a good player, you also need to look good. What's the point of just being good?" he added.

The SunRisers Hyderabad retained five players from the squad that reached the final last year ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They tried to bolster their batting and bowling departments by acquiring players like Ishan Kishan, Mohammad Shami and Harshal Patel at the auction, but it didn't yield the desired results.

"I will watch Mohammad Shami very attentively" - Aakash Chopra on SRH player in focus in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Mohammad Shami has endured a disappointing run in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that he will keenly follow Mohammad Shami's performance in SRH's IPL 2025 clash against LSG, if the veteran seamer is part of the playing combination.

"In bowling, I will watch Mohammad Shami very attentively. This season has gone, but he will like this pitch. You want to associate rhythm with him consistently and quickly because he will be in the Indian Test team. So the ball needs to come out nicely from his hand, and pitch and move," he reasoned (11:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that SRH are unlikely to make too many changes to their playing combination for Monday's game.

"Harshal Patel is bowling well. Jaydev Unadkat has bowled decently. Zeeshan Ansari is the only spinner playing. They have played Rahul Chahar one or two matches only, and Adam Zampa isn't there. So there is not much scope or expectation of too many changes," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra picked LSG as the favorites for their IPL 2025 clash against SRH. However, he added that Rishabh Pant and company cannot take Pat Cummins' side lightly, as any player can change the game single-handedly.

