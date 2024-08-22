“What a smile” - Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s latest Instagram post 

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav playfully commented on speedster Jasprit Bumrah’s latest Instagram post on Thursday, August 22. Bumrah was last in action during the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where the Men in Blue secured a seven-run victory.

In the final, Bumrah delivered a superb performance, taking two wickets while conceding just 18 runs. The 30-year-old pacer was named Player of the Tournament for his exceptional efforts.

With 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 and an impressive economy rate of 4.17, he played a pivotal role in ending India’s 11-year wait for an ICC trophy. Since then, the pacer has been enjoying his time away from the game. On Thursday, Bumrah shared a post on Instagram looking relaxed.

You can view the post below:

Suryakumar Yadav reacted to the post by complimenting his Mumbai Indians teammate's smile, writing:

“What a smile & Nice band colour.”

Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Jasprit Bumrah’s latest Instagram post (Image via Instagram-@jaspritb1)

Suryakumar Yadav last played for India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which was his debut series as the full-time T20I captain. He made a strong start, leading India to a 3-0 series sweep and earning the Player of the Series award.

"He's a nightmare" - Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting hails Jasprit Bumrah

Former Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting praised Jasprit Bumrah as the top bowler across all formats over the past five to six years. Talking on the ICC review, Ponting revealed that batters regard Bumrah as a nightmare.

"I've said it for a long time, he's probably been the best multi-format bowler there's been in world cricket for the last five or six years. The greatest way to always get a real gauge on these players is by asking (other) players. And when you talk to opposition batsmen about him (Bumrah), it's always, 'No, he's a nightmare!" Ponting said.

"You never know what's going to happen. One's going to swing, one's going to seam, he's going to bowl an in-swinger, he's going to bowl an out-swinger. And the consistency is there. So when you've got that skillset and the consistency that he has, then you're going to be a great player," he continued.

Fans could see the Indian speedster return to action in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, which starts on September 19.

