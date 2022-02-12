"What a steal!" - Twitter in awe of the Delhi Capitals as they scoop up David Warner for INR 6.25 Cr 

The Delhi Capitals emerged on the winning side of a four-franchise bidding war to acquire David Warner. The franchise signed the left-hander for a sum of Rs 6.25 crores on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction.

Earlier in the auction, the IPL 2021 finalists missed out on bringing back Shikhar Dhawan to their squad. The left-handed opener, who was the first player to be auctioned, was sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 Cr.

In their quest to replace the opener, the franchise bid on the remaining openers in the marquee list - Faf Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. After losing out on the Proteas duo, Delhi Capitals opened the bid for the final player on the marquee list - David Warner.

Despite Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding for the Australian, Delhi came out with the highest bid of Rs 6.25 crore to close out the first leg of Day 1 of the mega auction.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Delhi Capitals pouncing on the flamboyant batter.

Lalit Manaswi @lalitmanaswi

Will be tuning into every DC match. Warner & Shaw.Will be tuning into every DC match. Warner & Shaw. 🔥 🔥Will be tuning into every DC match. https://t.co/LD6Tfne3UZ

𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐛 @jlchoudhary_01 Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top for Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top for Delhi Capitals.

Manoj🇳🇵 @unflic3 What a bargain by delhi for Warner , just 6.25 crs what were other teams thinking , a very smart buy , wanted him for KKR but notheless congrats DC. What a bargain by delhi for Warner , just 6.25 crs what were other teams thinking , a very smart buy , wanted him for KKR but notheless congrats DC.

Ethan @TarakFrreak Warner Shaw pant Warner Shaw pant https://t.co/ggxrfqMjod

Himanshu @himanshuuu_1 @risaaaabh They had the best opening pair before anyways but gotta say that Warner was a very clever purchase by DC @risaaaabh They had the best opening pair before anyways but gotta say that Warner was a very clever purchase by DC

kavish @kavxcv Warner was the absolute steal on that 1st set. #IPLAuction Warner was the absolute steal on that 1st set. #IPLAuction

Srikanth V @srik0203 @yash2502 @joybhattacharj @ErikaMorris79 @bhogleharsha Agreed. But Shaw and Warner opening will be a good sight. Very much like Viru and Warner opening. Also, Ricky ponting being the coach for Delhi will bring the best out of him @yash2502 @joybhattacharj @ErikaMorris79 @bhogleharsha Agreed. But Shaw and Warner opening will be a good sight. Very much like Viru and Warner opening. Also, Ricky ponting being the coach for Delhi will bring the best out of him

Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar Shreyas Iyer and Faf get more than Warner and De Kock. Amazing what Auctions throw up!! Teams may have done DC a big favour I feel. Warner is an IPL legend. #IPLMegaAuction2022 Shreyas Iyer and Faf get more than Warner and De Kock. Amazing what Auctions throw up!! Teams may have done DC a big favour I feel. Warner is an IPL legend. #IPLMegaAuction2022

Tony Stark @TonySta13327820 @Sportskeeda Warner by a mile I mean the greatest IPL batter and a potential captain as well for such a low price.... Surprised nobody went for him @Sportskeeda Warner by a mile I mean the greatest IPL batter and a potential captain as well for such a low price.... Surprised nobody went for him

Ashwin Raman @AshwinRaman_ Delhi's opening with Warner and Shaw next season Delhi's opening with Warner and Shaw next season https://t.co/W91OCu7pxF

David Warner returns to Delhi after eight years

David Warner spent his initial years in the IPL with the Delhi franchise. The former Australian vice-captain represented the team for five seasons before heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

The explosive batter was dropped by SRH midway through IPL 2021, and was stripped of his captaincy as well. He was released by the franchise as they chose to retain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

After failing to acquire Dhawan, the Delhi Capitals now have a new destructive opening pair in the form of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The pair could pose a significant threat in the powerplay overs for opposition bowlers.

