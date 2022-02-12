×
"What a steal!" - Twitter in awe of the Delhi Capitals as they scoop up David Warner for INR 6.25 Cr 

Delhi Capitals secured the services of David Warner at the mega auction (PC: Twitter)
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 01:40 PM IST
News

The Delhi Capitals emerged on the winning side of a four-franchise bidding war to acquire David Warner. The franchise signed the left-hander for a sum of Rs 6.25 crores on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction.

Earlier in the auction, the IPL 2021 finalists missed out on bringing back Shikhar Dhawan to their squad. The left-handed opener, who was the first player to be auctioned, was sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 Cr.

In their quest to replace the opener, the franchise bid on the remaining openers in the marquee list - Faf Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. After losing out on the Proteas duo, Delhi Capitals opened the bid for the final player on the marquee list - David Warner.

Despite Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding for the Australian, Delhi came out with the highest bid of Rs 6.25 crore to close out the first leg of Day 1 of the mega auction.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Delhi Capitals pouncing on the flamboyant batter.

Warner 🤝🏼 Shaw 🔥Could our opening pair BE any better? 🤩#DCFansWithSign #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLAuction #IPL2022 https://t.co/g2APv1dng9
Warner & Shaw. 🔥 🔥Will be tuning into every DC match. https://t.co/LD6Tfne3UZ
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top for Delhi Capitals.
What a bargain by delhi for Warner , just 6.25 crs what were other teams thinking , a very smart buy , wanted him for KKR but notheless congrats DC.
This is the biggest steal imo. DC has got the experience of Warner and youth in Shaw. RIP Bowlers. twitter.com/IPL/status/149…
Warner Shaw pant https://t.co/ggxrfqMjod
#IPL2022Auction #IPLAuction #IPL2022 #shaw #warner https://t.co/ZvqaS0bL8Q
@risaaaabh They had the best opening pair before anyways but gotta say that Warner was a very clever purchase by DC
Warner was the absolute steal on that 1st set. #IPLAuction
David Warner back to Delhi #IPLAuction #IPLMegaAuction2022 https://t.co/VnTJWICYIf
@yash2502 @joybhattacharj @ErikaMorris79 @bhogleharsha Agreed. But Shaw and Warner opening will be a good sight. Very much like Viru and Warner opening. Also, Ricky ponting being the coach for Delhi will bring the best out of him
Shreyas Iyer and Faf get more than Warner and De Kock. Amazing what Auctions throw up!! Teams may have done DC a big favour I feel. Warner is an IPL legend. #IPLMegaAuction2022
@Sportskeeda Warner by a mile I mean the greatest IPL batter and a potential captain as well for such a low price.... Surprised nobody went for him
Delhi's opening with Warner and Shaw next season https://t.co/W91OCu7pxF

David Warner returns to Delhi after eight years

David Warner spent his initial years in the IPL with the Delhi franchise. The former Australian vice-captain represented the team for five seasons before heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.

The explosive batter was dropped by SRH midway through IPL 2021, and was stripped of his captaincy as well. He was released by the franchise as they chose to retain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

After failing to acquire Dhawan, the Delhi Capitals now have a new destructive opening pair in the form of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The pair could pose a significant threat in the powerplay overs for opposition bowlers.

Edited by Bhargav
