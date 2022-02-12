"What a steal!" - Twitter in awe of the Delhi Capitals as they scoop up David Warner for INR 6.25 Cr 

The Delhi Capitals emerged on the winning side of a four-franchise bidding war to acquire David Warner. The franchise signed the left-hander for a sum of Rs 6.25 crores on Day 1 of the IPL mega auction.
Earlier in the auction, the IPL 2021 finalists missed out on bringing back Shikhar Dhawan to their squad. The left-handed opener, who was the first player to be auctioned, was sold to the Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 Cr.
In their quest to replace the opener, the franchise bid on the remaining openers in the marquee list - Faf Du Plessis and Quinton de Kock. After losing out on the Proteas duo, Delhi Capitals opened the bid for the final player on the marquee list - David Warner.
Despite Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding for the Australian, Delhi came out with the highest bid of Rs 6.25 crore to close out the first leg of Day 1 of the mega auction.
David Warner returns to Delhi after eight years
David Warner spent his initial years in the IPL with the Delhi franchise. The former Australian vice-captain represented the team for five seasons before heading to Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014.
The explosive batter was dropped by SRH midway through IPL 2021, and was stripped of his captaincy as well. He was released by the franchise as they chose to retain Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.
After failing to acquire Dhawan, the Delhi Capitals now have a new destructive opening pair in the form of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. The pair could pose a significant threat in the powerplay overs for opposition bowlers.
